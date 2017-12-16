Top news

A Mumbai boy’s rags to riches story: From selling books on the street to studying in Texas

From sending pictures of him volunteering for the Red Cross Society, Halloween parties to peace celebrations on campus, Salman Syyed constantly keeps in touch with the director Ram Subramaniam.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 16, 2017 7:37 pm
Ram Subramaniam, story of street boy, rags to riches story, boy from mumbai studies in texas The heartwarming story was shared by director Ram Subramaniam on social media. (Source: Vordotcom/Twitter)
Over the years, many of us have come across stories of rags to riches, that not only warm our hearts but also increases our faith in the fruit of hard work and perseverance. Similar is the story of a young boy named Salman Syyed, who started his journey from the streets of Mumbai and now studies in Houston, Texas.

The story of Syyed was shared on social media by writer-director Ram Subramaniam. In his tweet he wrote, “This is Salman Syyed. He was born and lived on the footpaths of Mumbai. Sold books at Haji Ali signal. I met him and was so moved by his depth and knowledge, made a film on him and gifted him a Kindle. Today Salman is studying in Houston, Texas. Am choking up as I type this!

Subramaniam further tweeted that he continued to stay in touch with the ambitious boy via Whatsapp and even asked him to keep the director updated.

From sending pictures of him volunteering for the Red Cross Society, Halloween parties to peace celebrations on campus, Syyed constantly keeps in touch with the director.

Syyed’s inspiring story, not just motivated many on social media but also brought in support from people. While some praised the young boy, others commented on the potential of underprivileged children and how they can break the shackles of poverty if assisted. Here are some of the affectionate messages left by netizens on Subramaniam’s post.

