A Mumbai boy’s rags to riches story: From selling books on the street to studying in Texas

The heartwarming story was shared by director Ram Subramaniam on social media. (Source: Vordotcom/Twitter) The heartwarming story was shared by director Ram Subramaniam on social media. (Source: Vordotcom/Twitter)

Over the years, many of us have come across stories of rags to riches, that not only warm our hearts but also increases our faith in the fruit of hard work and perseverance. Similar is the story of a young boy named Salman Syyed, who started his journey from the streets of Mumbai and now studies in Houston, Texas.

The story of Syyed was shared on social media by writer-director Ram Subramaniam. In his tweet he wrote, “This is Salman Syyed. He was born and lived on the footpaths of Mumbai. Sold books at Haji Ali signal. I met him and was so moved by his depth and knowledge, made a film on him and gifted him a Kindle. Today Salman is studying in Houston, Texas. Am choking up as I type this!”

Subramaniam further tweeted that he continued to stay in touch with the ambitious boy via Whatsapp and even asked him to keep the director updated.

This is Salman Syyed. He was born and lived on the footpaths of Mumbai. Sold books at Haji Ali signal. I met him and was so moved by his depth and knowledge, made a film on him and gifted him a Kindle. Today Salman is studying in Houston, Texas. Am choking up as I type this! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/uFf16Blkct — Ram Subramanian (Voice Of Ram) (@VORdotcom) December 15, 2017

Just to add… salman and I are in touch over whatsapp. I had asked him to keep me posted about what he is up to so he sends me pictures of his life. From floods to Halloween parties to peace celebrations on campus. He is a star. Truly inspiring story. — Ram Subramanian (Voice Of Ram) (@VORdotcom) December 15, 2017

News of him getting his admission pic.twitter.com/C6D1bh1bvg — Ram Subramanian (Voice Of Ram) (@VORdotcom) December 15, 2017

Salman reaches Houston pic.twitter.com/dSk2eoZOk7 — Ram Subramanian (Voice Of Ram) (@VORdotcom) December 15, 2017

Salman starts volunteering with the Red Cross society in the US. pic.twitter.com/SytH2Fd358 — Ram Subramanian (Voice Of Ram) (@VORdotcom) December 15, 2017

From sending pictures of him volunteering for the Red Cross Society, Halloween parties to peace celebrations on campus, Syyed constantly keeps in touch with the director.

During the floods. No different from mumbai floods I guess. pic.twitter.com/beMjGYyyEv — Ram Subramanian (Voice Of Ram) (@VORdotcom) December 15, 2017

With a WWE star who salman is a fan of pic.twitter.com/E29fwdKViq — Ram Subramanian (Voice Of Ram) (@VORdotcom) December 15, 2017

Syyed’s inspiring story, not just motivated many on social media but also brought in support from people. While some praised the young boy, others commented on the potential of underprivileged children and how they can break the shackles of poverty if assisted. Here are some of the affectionate messages left by netizens on Subramaniam’s post.

Citizen Subramaniam,only Salman Syyed can give the world & our people the measure & worth of your influence ,& contribution to his life & making! But for us who read your message,here,you’ve worked & lived your life it’s worth! Salute! — Darayas Rustom Irani (@IraniDarayas) December 15, 2017

This is truly inspiring! Convey my congratulations to Salman! May he inspire and uplift more. And Caroline my salute. What she has done is commendable beyond words! And thanks for sharing something so positive it blurs all the negativity on Twitter! — Harsha (@iamatrueblue) December 15, 2017

My God this thread makes me so happy. So, so, so positive and good. Take a bow sir. — Beans and Cheese (@rant_e_azam) December 15, 2017

Very inspiring. My son heads a major company in Houston. If Salman needs any help there, do DM. @KiranManral — Kishore Asthana (@KishoreAsthana) December 15, 2017

This is amazing. So many underprivileged kids with potential who can be assisted to break the shackles of poverty. Middle class/ upper class people spend so much on fashion entertainment vacations etc. If every family adopts one such kid I think India would change dramatically! — Devang Vyas (@devanghvyas) December 15, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd