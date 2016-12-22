Twinkle Khanna’s response to a street vendor selling pirated versions of her books will leave you in splits!

Twinkle Khanna met a man trying to sell her books and she showed the world her witty side, again. Twinkle Khanna met a man trying to sell her books and she showed the world her witty side, again.

Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones is known for her razor-sharp opinion, perfectly timed wit and her two amazing best-seller books, Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. having donned many hats – including that of an actress – Khanna has established herself now as a successful author. Time and again, we have witnessed her great sense of humour and sarcasm on social media too. While more often that not, it is Khanna who leaves people lost for words with her savage tweets and replies, going by her latest Instagram post, it seems the author was in for a surprise this time, and a sweet one at that.

See what else is going viral, here

Recently while travelling, she came across a roadside book vendor who tried to sell her copies of her own books! Mrs Khiladi took it as a compliment and posted a picture of the seller with the books on Instagram. Living up to her image of being spot-on humorous, she captioned the picture: “The silver lining to this inky cloud-pirated or otherwise, clearly I am still not past my sell-by date :)”

It was not long ago, that actress Shilpa Shetty shared an absolutely similar experience. In October, Shetty came across a hawker who was trying to sell her, her own book The Great Indian Diet, and was in for the surprise of his life when he saw it was Shetty herself!

ALSO READ | A hawker was trying to sell Shilpa Shetty’s book on the street and he got the surprise of his life! Here’s how

Clearly, Khanna wasn’t taken aback or unnerved by the vendor, and rather was happy that she was still not past her “sell-by date”. Well, trust Mrs Funnybones to think of something as witty as that!

This is her Instagram post.

Have you read Khanna’s new book yet? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd