This guy’s French girlfriend thought Sunil Grover looks like George Clooney! Grover’s reply’s has everyone in splits!

Fans also asked which is better Dr Masoor Clooney or Dr George Gulati. (Source: File, Twitter) Fans also asked which is better Dr Masoor Clooney or Dr George Gulati. (Source: File, Twitter)

Call it a case of mistaken identities or lookalikes, people often confuse one person as another. Only recently few such resemblances have created a huge wave on social media. As Justin Bieber visited India for the first time, Netizens felt Sachin Tendulkar’s son looked like the young pop-star, before that in the days running up to Republic’s launch, Twitterati felt Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh looked similar to Arnab Goswami.

Joining that list of mistaken identities is comedian Sunil Grover. And if desi doppelganger was not enough, someone feels he looks like George Clooney! And there’s more, it’s not just any Grover fans we are talking about, a French girl saw his pic and thought he looks like a younger Clooney.

A Twitter user tagged Grover to inform him about the wacky ‘resemblance’ and the comedian replied with such swag. “Dude, I was scrolling down on FB & this passed by.My gf beside me said You look like a younger George Clooney.😂she is french,” the guy wrote. Grover, obviously flattered, agreed with him and wrote, “I completely agree with her. She makes sense to me.”

@WhoSunilGrover Dude, I was scrolling down on FB & this passed by.My gf beside me said You look like a younger George Clooney.😂she is french pic.twitter.com/ykrtRn0ZPa — रौक-अ-फ़ेला (@TharkiBihari) April 28, 2017

Here’s what Grover said:

I completely agree with her. She makes sense to me. http://t.co/mNVv1845b1 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 28, 2017

The tweets and his reply left tweeple LOL-ing. While few agreed, many said he looks like other stars — from Shah Rukh Khan to Bradley Cooper, the list had them all. A few fans, however, ruled that he looks way better than Clooney.

@WhoSunilGrover Nooo not atall.. he look more like SRK❤ — Akshata Mhalsekar (@Akshata_M_) April 28, 2017

@TharkiBihari @WhoSunilGrover Ur side look in this pic is look like Bradley Cooper..!! 👍👌 — DrAmritanshu shekhar (@amritcoolscorp) April 30, 2017

@WhoSunilGrover Bhai tum 90% shahrukh lagate ho … — Sunil S S (susu) (@sunilss1) April 29, 2017

@WhoSunilGrover dr saab isse bda kya hoga compliment…earlier u cud pull off srk..&odrs…now u resemble younger george cloony…whts nxt …Ryan gosling — Ipshitakaviraj (@ipshitakaviraj1) April 28, 2017

@WhoSunilGrover Sir,u look waaaayyyyyyy toooo better than George Clooney….😘😘😘 — introvert nerd (@ShrutiShankar4) May 1, 2017

@WhoSunilGrover So which 1 is better Dr. Masoor Clooney or Dr. George Gulati ??😜 — Ayan Bishnu (@ayanbishnu) April 29, 2017

