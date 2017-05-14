This guy’s French girlfriend thought Sunil Grover looks like George Clooney! Grover’s reply’s has everyone in splits!

Latest News
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 14, 2017 7:25 pm
sunil grover, george clooney, sunil grover lookalike, sunil grover grorge clooney, justin bieber lookalike, justin beiber sachin son, celebrity lookalike, entertainment news, indian express, Fans also asked which is better Dr Masoor Clooney or Dr George Gulati. (Source: File, Twitter)

Call it a case of mistaken identities or lookalikes, people often confuse one person as another. Only recently few such resemblances have created a huge wave on social media. As Justin Bieber visited India for the first time, Netizens felt Sachin Tendulkar’s son looked like the young pop-star, before that in the days running up to Republic’s launch, Twitterati felt Bollywood star Riteish Deshmukh looked similar to Arnab Goswami.

Joining that list of mistaken identities is comedian Sunil Grover. And if desi doppelganger was not enough, someone feels he looks like George Clooney! And there’s more, it’s not just any Grover fans we are talking about, a French girl saw his pic and thought he looks like a younger Clooney.

A Twitter user tagged Grover to inform him about the wacky ‘resemblance’ and the comedian replied with such swag. “Dude, I was scrolling down on FB & this passed by.My gf beside me said You look like a younger George Clooney.😂she is french,” the guy wrote. Grover, obviously flattered, agreed with him and wrote, “I completely agree with her. She makes sense to me.”

Here’s what Grover said:

The tweets and his reply left tweeple LOL-ing. While few agreed, many said he looks like other stars — from Shah Rukh Khan to Bradley Cooper, the list had them all. A few fans, however, ruled that he looks way better than Clooney.

