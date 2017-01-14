A fan from Gujarat asked Mahira Khan for a favour and she obliged

Mahira Khan (Source: Facebook) Mahira Khan (Source: Facebook)

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan who’s starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan in his next release Raees recently held a #AskMahira on Twitter and a lot of questions on India were shot at her by people from Pakistan and her fans in India. The actor took them all gracefully and responded to as many questions as she could.

However, there was one answer by Mahira that won many hearts on the Internet, especially in India. The question was asked by an Indian fan who claimed to be from Gujarat and asked Mahira if she could say to his friend in Pakistan. “@TheMahiraKhan I’m from kutch gujarat, there is my cousin in karachi , pakistan named “mariya juneja” can u say hello to her plz,” tweeted @jktweets4u and Mahira obliged instantly.

Another interesting question that was asked to Mahira was about the one thing she likes about India. The actor candidly responded, “The people.. and I miss my chaat!”

Just FYI, despite all the controversies around Pakistani actors that made news in India and the neighbouring country, there are millions of fans of the actor in the country and going by her responses on social media, her love for India is immense. However, an old video of the actor recently went viral on social media in which she made a statement about India which didn’t go down well with many.

