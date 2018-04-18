Dying 700-year-old Banyan tree in Telangana put on saline drips; here’s why

The officials initially diluted Chlorpyrifos chemical and pushed it into the stem by keeping holes, but it didn’t work out. (Source: ANI) The officials initially diluted Chlorpyrifos chemical and pushed it into the stem by keeping holes, but it didn’t work out. (Source: ANI)

It was recently discovered that a 700-year-old banyan tree in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district was on the verge of death. Just like how we would go to any lengths to protect out loved ones, officials tried to save the tree after termites infected one of its branches. According to ANI, drips filled with diluted pesticides were infested into the tree.

Spread across three acres, the gigantic tree is believed to be the second largest Banyan tree in the world. Not just that, it is also a popular tourist destination. According to Telangana Today, the huge tree is referred to as Pillalamarri and ever since one of its branches fell off due to persistent termite attack in December, it has been closed to the public.

Nevertheless, the condition of the tree’s health has reportedly become stable now and the officials are hoping it gets back to normal.

World’s second largest Banyan tree in Pillalamarri of Mahabubnagar district in Telangana is on saline drip as part of the rejuvenation of the tree that is almost dying.The tree is given treatment by injecting diluted chemical to kill termite population that infested it. pic.twitter.com/0ADu5jbAd2 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2018

It was, however, not an easy task. “We diluted the Chlorpyrifos chemical and started pushing it into the stem by keeping holes, but it didn’t work out. The solution was coming back instantly. Later we started injecting solution like a saline drip,” Chukka Ganga Reddy, a district forest officer, reportedly said.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd