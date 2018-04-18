Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Presents Latest News

Dying 700-year-old Banyan tree in Telangana put on saline drips; here’s why

The 700-year-old Banyan tree, covering almost three acres, is the second largest tree in the world and is a popular tourist attraction in Telangana. However, ever since one of its branches fell off due to termite infestation, it has been closed to the public.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 18, 2018 8:06:08 pm
telengana, telengana 700 year old banyan tree, 700 yr old banyan tree on drips, 700 year old tree saline drips, banyan tree on saline drips, banyan tree given saline drips in telengana see pics, Indian Express, Indian Express News The officials initially diluted Chlorpyrifos chemical and pushed it into the stem by keeping holes, but it didn’t work out. (Source: ANI)

It was recently discovered that a 700-year-old banyan tree in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district was on the verge of death. Just like how we would go to any lengths to protect out loved ones, officials tried to save the tree after termites infected one of its branches. According to ANI, drips filled with diluted pesticides were infested into the tree.

Spread across three acres, the gigantic tree is believed to be the second largest Banyan tree in the world. Not just that, it is also a popular tourist destination. According to Telangana Today, the huge tree is referred to as Pillalamarri and ever since one of its branches fell off due to persistent termite attack in December, it has been closed to the public.

Nevertheless, the condition of the tree’s health has reportedly become stable now and the officials are hoping it gets back to normal.

It was, however, not an easy task. “We diluted the Chlorpyrifos chemical and started pushing it into the stem by keeping holes, but it didn’t work out. The solution was coming back instantly. Later we started injecting solution like a saline drip,” Chukka Ganga Reddy, a district forest officer, reportedly said.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now