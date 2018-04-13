Presents Latest News

On 99th anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Twitterati pay tribute to the martyrs

On April 12, 1919, people in Amritsar had got together to hold a meeting and protest against the confinement of two leaders fighting for independence — Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew, but ended as the one of the most bloodied carnage that unfolded in the country.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 13, 2018 6:04:23 pm
One of the most horrifying incidents that took place as India struggled for independence from the colonial rulers, is the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. On April 12, 1919, people in Amritsar had got together to hold a meeting and protest against the confinement of two leaders fighting for independence — Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew, but it ended as one of the most bloodied carnages that unfolded in the country. On the 99th anniversary of General Dyer blocking the only entrance of the space and opening fire at those holding a peaceful meeting inside, messages offering tribute and respects to the martyrs flooded Twitter.

Sharing pictures from visits to Jallianwala Bagh, which is now a memorial site in Punjab, of the bullet marks on the walls of the well into which women, children and men had jumped, many remembered the brave souls who lost their lives that day. In addition to protesting the arrest of the leaders, the congregation was also against the implementation of the Rowlatt Act, which gave the British government power to detain people without putting them through any trial.

Here are some of the pictures and videos people shared on Twitter, commemorating the dark day in history.

Share your tributes to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre in the comments’ section below.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
