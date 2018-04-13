On 99th anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Twitterati pay tribute to the martyrs

On 99th anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, messages offering tribute and respects to the martyrs flooded Twitter. On 99th anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, messages offering tribute and respects to the martyrs flooded Twitter.

One of the most horrifying incidents that took place as India struggled for independence from the colonial rulers, is the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. On April 12, 1919, people in Amritsar had got together to hold a meeting and protest against the confinement of two leaders fighting for independence — Satya Pal and Saifuddin Kitchlew, but it ended as one of the most bloodied carnages that unfolded in the country. On the 99th anniversary of General Dyer blocking the only entrance of the space and opening fire at those holding a peaceful meeting inside, messages offering tribute and respects to the martyrs flooded Twitter.

Sharing pictures from visits to Jallianwala Bagh, which is now a memorial site in Punjab, of the bullet marks on the walls of the well into which women, children and men had jumped, many remembered the brave souls who lost their lives that day. In addition to protesting the arrest of the leaders, the congregation was also against the implementation of the Rowlatt Act, which gave the British government power to detain people without putting them through any trial.

Here are some of the pictures and videos people shared on Twitter, commemorating the dark day in history.

Tributes to the brave martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The indomitable spirit of the martyrs will always be remembered. They sacrificed their lives for our freedom. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2018

My tributes to the martyrs of the #JallianwalaBagh massacre. General Dyer killed more than 1000 citizens who were gathered.

Pic1 – The memorial at Jallianwala Bagh

Pic2 – The well in which more than 120 people died bcs they jumped into it to save their life.#जलियांवाला_बाग pic.twitter.com/Zb0UAYZ22L — Harshil Mehta હર્ષિલ (@Harshil_S_Mehta) April 13, 2018

#JallianwalaBagh massacre became a turning point in the history of India’s struggle for freedom. It was a barbaric act led by the KAAYAR, General Dyer and his troops.

Salutations to all the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VgDwZywuHG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2018

🔫

🔹 #JallianwalaBagh massacre,1 of d most horrifying& heinous acts of British 🔹Before d Firing GeneralDyer had Exit Gates Closed 🔹Firing Continued fr 10mins 🔹Many also Died in Stampede &by jumping in2 a well 🔹Women/Childrn were part of crowd too

😢🙏#FridayFeeling

👇 pic.twitter.com/z6Nn7Z0dQs — €mpress👑 (@iempress_1) April 13, 2018

Heartfelt tribute to the Martyrs of #JallianwalaBagh massacre !

It is 1 of the most cruel massacre in the history of world & a heart-wrenching memory for the entire nation.

We will NEVER forget their sacrifice for our motherland !

Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/zezqNNf87c — Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) April 13, 2018

A black day in the history of India, the day on which Reginald Dyer opened fire and killed hundreds of innocent men, women and children who had gathered on this Baisakhi day at Jallianwala Bagh. #jallianwalaBagh pic.twitter.com/ZADm4kIfxG — Manish Jaitly (@poorafauji) April 13, 2018

99 years ago today, the British Army under the command of Col. Reginald Dyer opened fire on pilgrims at the Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar who gathered for the annual Baisakhi festival. The official number of deaths was 379. The Indian National Congress put the number at over 1,000. — Jay O’Rio (@northernsoul78) April 13, 2018

Tributes to the martyrs of #JallianwalaBagh massacre who lost their lives in a barbaric immoral and vicious act of general Dyer and its troops.

A deeply shameful event in British history,one that Winston Churchil rightly described as ‘Monstrous’#FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/cLA1FjPwjr — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) April 13, 2018

1919. The British monster, General Dyer, ordered shooting on unarmed people at #JallianwalaBagh killing over 1000 pic.twitter.com/3UiIzSIHN8 — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) April 13, 2018

Tributes to the martyrs of #JallianwalaBagh who sacrificed their lives for our motherland.

One of the most sordid massacre in history of India & a difficult memory for all. Today marks the 100 th year of this ghastly massacre pic.twitter.com/bFk7tTknmp — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 13, 2018

It’s a 99-year-old wound that still hurts.

On this day in 1919, General Dyer opened fire on people who had gathered to celebrate #Baisakhi & protest the arrest of those who had opposed the #RowlattAct.

Salute to the martyrs of #JallianwalaBagh 🙏 pic.twitter.com/td3AqANdjU — Ajay K. Pandey 🇮🇳 (@ajaykumar2697) April 13, 2018

99 years ago on this day british troops opened fired ordered by cruel Dyer on people gathered inJallianwala bagh for peaceful communal harmony and enjoying baisakhi Hundreds of men ,women and children died in this bloody masscre

My tribute to all those martyrs.#JallianwalaBagh pic.twitter.com/oxzI9ieiTj — Nancy (@naina4ucozy) April 13, 2018

Tributes to those who laid down their lives in the #JallianwalaBagh Massacre! Black Day For Indian History! pic.twitter.com/MVS244eOhN — Anit Ghosh (@Indianit07) April 13, 2018

People were killed by brutality nd rule of British Government who were celebrating their Baisakhi festival. And this ws the turning point of Independence movement of IND. Never forget the way they killed our people who didn’t have any weapons. #FridayFeeling#JallianwalaBaghpic.twitter.com/D4EzpI8DXP — Shubham Hundet (@Shubhamhundet) April 13, 2018

