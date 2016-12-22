7 yrs later, Chatur from 3 Idiots is suddenly a viral meme, and these captions will leave you ROFL-ing

Chatur is now a viral meme Chatur is now a viral meme

Remember Chatur Ramalingam or ‘The Silencer’, from Aamir Khan’s much-loved film 3 Idiots? The character played by Indian American actor Om Vaidya was probably most popular in the film, thanks to his iconic and hilarious ‘balatkaar’ speech, which was widely shared and oft quoted. Alas, at the time memes weren’t as big a phenomenon as they are now, which would explain why belatedly and seemingly suddenly Chatur has now become a popular meme and caption contest source.

The photo is from the scene when a drunk Chatur enters the terrace and challenges Rancho to make it big in life and even tries to pick a fight. “Hai himmat? Aaega.. Aaega…” he says and Netizens are having a ball not only coming up with plausible answers but recreating the situation to match current affairs as well.

“Indian fans to Piers Morgan right now,” wrote a user after India won the Test series against England, taking a dig at the British journalist’s not-to-pleasant history of reacting to Indian sporting achievements. “US immigration department to Shahrukh Khan,” wrote another user given King Khan’s history of getting repeatedly detailed at the US airport. “Your ex when he/she hands you the wedding invitation card,” wrote another.

Indian fans to Piers Morgan right now. #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/OcP9Ed5Ht8 — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) December 20, 2016

Movie hall owners to the audience whenever my movie releases :( pic.twitter.com/I0pQPIT9kk — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) December 19, 2016

Pic 1: Other Journalists

Pic 2: Arnab Goswami pic.twitter.com/UGQTfjLJDM — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) December 17, 2016

US immigration department to Shahrukh Khan. pic.twitter.com/2Hr40pxjZg — Smokinder Skills (@SmokingSkills_) December 17, 2016

Your ex when he/she hands you the wedding invitation card. pic.twitter.com/JS8IGlRqmu — Bhayanak Puppy (@BhayanakPuppy) December 17, 2016

When you r scared to death after watching a horror movie & want company to go back home, but at the same time want to put on a brave face. pic.twitter.com/kTK5mK1hQp — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) December 17, 2016

Me to change of ₹ 2,000. pic.twitter.com/0IbewQJYOp — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 17, 2016

Pic1- me on Sunday challenging Monday

Pic2- next day pic.twitter.com/TxffAbsDdF — Swagshank (@zZoker) December 18, 2016

