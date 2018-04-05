6-year-old cancer patient made police commissoner for a day in Telangana; Tweeple laud the cop

The class II student was happy to fill in the big shoes and vowed to maintain law and order. (Source: Rachakonda Police/ Twitter) The class II student was happy to fill in the big shoes and vowed to maintain law and order. (Source: Rachakonda Police/ Twitter)

Police officers of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate had an unusual boss on Wednesday — a six-year-old held the top position of a police commissioner. Dudekala Ishan of Kunchanpalli in Medak District took on the job of Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat in Hyderabad for a day. Bhagwat was approached by Make a Wish Foundation after they came to know about little Ishan’s wish, who is fighting cancer. With full police uniform, a baton and a cap, the terminally ill boy was ecstatic when greeted with a bouquet of flowers and salute. Last month, even Mumbai police too made a little boy police commissioner for a day.

Photos of the young ‘police commissioner’ was posted by Bhagwat on Twitter. Seeing the class II boy wearing the Khaki uniform as the top cop spread a smile on the micro-blogging site.

Many on the micro-blogging site thanked the police officer for his kind gesture and lauded him for fulfilling the little boy’s wish of becoming a cop for a day.

The young cop too was thrilled about his new job and talking to news agency ANI said, “I am feeling very happy after becoming Commissioner. I will control the law and order.”

“Earlier parents used to scare children using the term police. But I am happy that the younger generation is aspiring to take to this profession,” Bhagwat said. “The boy is undergoing treatment in MNJ Cancer Hospital from last three months, I also helped his family by giving a small amount of Rs. 10,000, we all wish that he will get cured and become a real police officer one day,” he added.

