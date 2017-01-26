26 tweets on the Republic Day parade that you don’t want to miss

Military contingents marching on Rajpath at the Republic Day parade on Thursday (Express photo) Military contingents marching on Rajpath at the Republic Day parade on Thursday (Express photo)

India is celebrating it’s 68th Republic Day and not only millions of people are hooked to TV to watch the Republic Day Parade, social media is buzzing with users wishing a everyone else a Happy R-Day, while commenting on the proceedings as well. Since morning, #RepublicDay, #R-Day, #Constitution, #AmarJawanJyoti, #HavaldarHangpanDada and more have been trending on Twitter.

WATCH VIDEO | PM Modi, Defence Minister Welcome Republic Day Chief Guest Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed

This time, the chief guest is Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and son of the UAE’s founding president, which is why the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, lit up on Wednesday night in the tricolour — saffron, white and green — since the even of Republic Day. One of the highlights of the parade is also a 179-member military contingent of UAE marching on the Rajpath.

Also read| Republic Day parade live updates

Republic Day is one of the two days, second being Independence Day, when every Indian’s heart brims with pride and patriotism, even if it means sitting in the comfort of your house and sharing messages on social media. It’s also the day when Doordarshan’s many channels are playing in almost every household. But if you’ve missed watching the parade or want to catch up with the social media buzz – some high on pride, others a bit sarcastic – here are 26 tweets on the Republic Day Parade you shouldn’t miss.

WATCH VIDEO | People Gather At India Gate & Rajpath To Witness 68th Republic Day Parade

Sheikh Mo looks like he’s damn bored na? “Itna mast lamba road aur EK bhi Bugatti nahi? Nonsense.” — Rohan (@mojorojo) January 26, 2017

Wishing everyone a very happy #RepublicDay . Also wishing DD National a very happy Annual TRP Day. — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 26, 2017

My last Google Search- “What is the channel number of DD National on Tata Sky”#HappyRepublicDay — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 26, 2016

This got me into feels, #HappyRepublicDay to you guys. From my blanket. But Dil Se, Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/S7VK1PZJQO — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) January 25, 2017

Managing India is like carrying 100s of pearls in your 2 hands & running a hurdles race wearing heels wid no finish line Happy #RepublicDay — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 26, 2017

DD National must be feeling like a guy who wait for special day as he gets chance to talk to his crush. #RepublicDay @OneTipOneHand_ — LolmLol (@LOLiyapa) January 26, 2017

People who are going gaga over Burj Khalifa should check Mumbai CST Railway station’s #RepublicDay light decor. — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) January 26, 2017

गणतंत्र दिवस क्या है ये ट्वीट पर लिखें ना लिखें पर बच्चों को जरूर बताएं, वरना बच्चे क्या कुछ बड़े भी आज़ादी की शुभकामनाएं दे देते हैं। — Bhaiyyaji (@bhaiyyajispeaks) January 26, 2017

मैं आज आ गयी हूँ,

.

कल तक तुम्हारे पास रहूँगी,

.

परसों सुबह ही चली जाऊँगी#देशभक्ति — Frustitute (@Frustitute) January 25, 2017

Tamil Nadu tableau didn’t have Jallikattu ? #RepublicDay — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) January 26, 2017

*Duties*

US President- Chief Executive, Commander in chief, Chief Diplomat, Chief Legislator Indian President-Hoist National flag on 26 Jan — Aakash (@PUNchayati) January 21, 2017

Republic Day is to Hamid Ansari what Navratri is to Falguni Pathak. — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) January 26, 2017

Shri Arvind Kejriwal ji apne intense movie schedule se time nikal kar Rajpath par aaye.. Just one word.. RESPECT. #RepublicDay — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) January 26, 2017

Folks in the Delhi tableau look as if they are searching for free wi-fi. pic.twitter.com/PVpGsTNMtN — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 26, 2017

Delhi tableaux should’ve just showcased Muffler 😏 #RepublicDay parade — Radhika✦Apostate (@RpG_89) January 26, 2017

Digital India, but You Still Can\’t Buy Republic Day Parade Tickets Online http://t.co/AtaBzAAaG1 — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) January 25, 2017

Expecting some patriot to file a PIL that people be law-bound to see Republic Day Parade on TV. Also expecting the court to pass the order — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) January 26, 2017

2 candidates who shud be given bravery award today for silently sacrificing their lives: 1. 500

2. 1000 #RepublicDay — Queen Of REPUBLIC (@QweenOfHells) January 26, 2017

surprised to see there were no russian girls in Goa tableau — Arun Lal (@dhaikilokatweet) January 26, 2017

Amit Shah sitting close to SoniaG..Shah keeps an eye on enemies even on R-Day 😂 — Ajayendar Al-Sanghi (@ajayendar) January 26, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd