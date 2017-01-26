26 tweets on the Republic Day parade that you don’t want to miss

Trending News

Republic Day is one of the two days, second being Independence Day, when every Indian's heart brims with pride and patriotism.

Military contingents marching on Rajpath at the Republic Day parade on Thursday (Express photo) Military contingents marching on Rajpath at the Republic Day parade on Thursday (Express photo)

India is celebrating it’s 68th Republic Day and not only millions of people are hooked to TV to watch the Republic Day Parade, social media is buzzing with users wishing a everyone else a Happy R-Day, while commenting on the proceedings as well. Since morning, #RepublicDay, #R-Day, #Constitution, #AmarJawanJyoti, #HavaldarHangpanDada and more have been trending on Twitter.

This time, the chief guest is Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and son of the UAE’s founding president, which is why the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, lit up on Wednesday night in the tricolour — saffron, white and green — since the even of Republic Day. One of the highlights of the parade is also a 179-member military contingent of UAE marching on the Rajpath.

Republic Day is one of the two days, second being Independence Day, when every Indian’s heart brims with pride and patriotism, even if it means sitting in the comfort of your house and sharing messages on social media. It’s also the day when Doordarshan’s many channels are playing in almost every household. But if you’ve missed watching the parade or want to catch up with the social media buzz – some high on pride, others a bit sarcastic – here are 26 tweets on the Republic Day Parade you shouldn’t miss.

