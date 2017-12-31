2017 Rewind: Humans of Hindutva to Dhinchak Pooja, 5 social media phenomenons of this year

Here is looking at the social media sensations who kicked up a storm on the Internet in 2017. Here is looking at the social media sensations who kicked up a storm on the Internet in 2017.

As the year 2017 comes to an end, many of you might have already began hating yourself for spending just too much time on the Internet this year — looking at memes, laughing at them and tagging your friends on them. Well, you might not have been at your productive best and you probably have the Internet to blame for your increased levels of sluggishness and procrastination, but guess who managed to get people talking with their strong social media game? Well, from the Facebook page Humans of Hindutva (which was, however, deactivated on December 28 after the admin’s contact number was leaked and he started receiving death threats) to Mumbai and Bengaluru police’s Twitter handle admins, who seem to only eat, drink and breathe pop culture — certain individuals and communities stirred up a storm in the teacup that is the Internet in 2017.

Here is looking back at the ones that caused the most ripples, including Dhinchak Pooja who brought cringe-pop to the mainstream, this year.

Humans of Hindutva

With death threats and online abuse by trolls becoming an everyday thing, fewer people mustered the courage to call a spade a spade, fearing retribution for dissent. So when Humans of Hindutva, a Facebook page, decided to present sarcastic mirror to society and politics, it soon came into the eye of the storm. Launched in April this year, the page made brutally honest and satirical commentaries on anything from policies on cow protection to moral policing. “I’m quitting out of my own accord. I’ve not been banned or mass reported,” he announced on his website Satyanash.com. “I have recently received some threats to my life which I can’t take lightly.”

Humans of Bombay

Following the same format as that of Humans of New York, this highly popular Facebook page was founded by Karishma Mehta in January 2014. She has since then unravelled many stories, some inspiring, some romantic and some plain heart-wrenching. While it has been more than three years of its conception, Humans of Bombay touched a chord with many this year too.

GMB Akash

A Bangladeshi documentary photographer shared some of the most moving photographs that the social media space saw in the past year. The photos were accompanied with moving narratives that, we suggest, you should read with a box of Kleenex handy. The photographer in the past year has shared stories of a rickshaw-puller who saved a girl from committing suicide and how she changed his life for the better in time, how a sex worker found love in a beggar among others.

Bengaluru and Mumbai Police

The Bengaluru and Mumbai Police Twitter handles compete with each other when it comes to keeping it light-hearted and funny while keeping a check on rule-breakers in their respective cities. And their meme-making ability deserves a standing ovation in itself. When did law enforcement become such a cool job, guys?

Dhinchak Pooja

Although the YouTube star’s first song Swag Wali Topi was released in 2015 and then she subsequently released another song Daaru in 2016, it was in this year that Internet fame really found Pooja Jain. Making cringe-pop a thing, Pooja churned out Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj and Dilon ka Shooter among four songs in 2017 before entering the infamous Bigg Boss house as a contestant. If not for anything else, Pooja deserves special mention for using the criticism in her favour and making her mark as a cringe-pop artist that honestly, many who slam her might even be enjoying actually.

