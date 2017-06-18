Like mother’s day, Google doodle illustrated ‘Cactus daddy’ to celebrate Father’s Day 2017

Google special on cactus daddy – kid bond. (File) Google special on cactus daddy – kid bond. (File)

Marking June 18th as Father’s day this year, Google Doodle has come with a special cactus doodle as a tribute to dads across the world. Cactus looks like the perfect illustration chosen by the google team to describe the strong and brave fathers. It has dedicated this day to all the scoldings and strictness yet kindness and concern that fathers pour in for their children. It has beautifully illustrated the father- child bond into six pictures of a cactus plant where the father is loving and nurturing the younger one through different stages of growth. The animated doodle shows the story of a cactus father combing the child’s hair, playing with them, feeding them and being with them happily.

Like mothers day, dads too deserve a special day to feel delighted and happy for all the sacrifices and love they shower on us. A father’s contribution in his child’s life is tremendous, and this day seeks to celebrate his presence. Like all who try to fit into daddy’s shoes, let’s take time out to call or spend time with dads and celebrate the occasion. In India, every third Sunday of June is observed as father’s day.

Google doodle this time decided to choose cactus for both mother’s and father’s day to show how both the parent is equally important throughout a child’s life.

