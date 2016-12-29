2016’s social media stars: Top 20 tweets of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal that made news

Top 20 tweets of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Top 20 tweets of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The year 2016 is coming to an end and when we think about the most famous people on Twitter, how can we not mention Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. In fact, he can probably be awarded ‘The Ultimate Social Media Star’ of 2016 because it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he is one of the only politicians who uses the medium extremely well. Kejriwal surely knows how to use his social networking websites and make it to headlines. Through the year, not only has he been actively tweeting but also did a few very controversial Facebook live videos.

The CM, just like last year, was massively trolled on social media. His favourite subject, as we all know, is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and through the year, nearly 80 per cent of his tweets centred around Modi, the decisions he took, what he said, how the Centre is not allowing the state government to function (okay, we didn’t do the math, but can you really say otherwise?).

There have been times when he has tweeted cartoons and messages that have forced trolls to request him to join their club. “After PM modeled for Reliance, someone has said that RSS stands for Reliance Swayamsewak Sangh,” he tweeted after Reliance Jio used Modi’s picture to advertise their product. He also tweeted a picture of Modi sitting an e-rikshaw with Ola’s sticker on it and wrote, “Is this an ad for OLA and Reliance?” What followed were hundreds of memes on Kejriwal himself.

Unfortunately, Kejriwal has cultivated an image of himself in the social space as such that people find it difficult to take his posts seriously. Therefore, when he wrote that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi should reveal the information he has against Modi outside Parliament, he was still trolled.

Nevertheless, like him or dislike him, you cannot ignore him, at least on social media! Take a look at 20 of his tweets that made news this year.

Paytm biggest beneficiary of PM’s announcement. Next day PM appears in its ads. Whats the deal, Mr PM? http://t.co/lfP0PrQICQ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 10, 2016

नोट नहीं, PM बदलो — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 21, 2016

Gave these questions to RBI. pic.twitter.com/npsP2LreDs — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 17, 2016

After PM modelled for Reliance, someone has said that RSS stands for Reliance Swayamsewak Sangh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 9, 2016

Is this an ad for OLA and Reliance? pic.twitter.com/UbZMxF6PDM — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 2, 2016

भाजपा सांसद महेश शर्मा की बेटी की शादी है। क्या सारी चेक से पेमेंट कर रहे हैं? क्या ढाई लाख रुपए में शादी कर रहे हैं? उनके नोट कैसे बदले गए? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 28, 2016

I accept ur challenge sir. I suggest 4 names- H S Phoolka, Jarnail Singh, Bhagwant or Gurpreet. Speaker, date, time, place of ur choice http://t.co/lYrOMgEET3 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 24, 2016

V sad to hear the demise of Amma. A very very popular leader. Aam admi’s leader. May her soul rest in peace. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 5, 2016

Just watched UDTA Punjab. V powerful. Badals must watch it to see what they have done to Punjab. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 17, 2016

PM as Mr Reliance http://t.co/0nv2DZBws2 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 2, 2016

Returning back from 10 day Vipassna course. Feeling v fresh n energetic — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 11, 2016

Delhi University admission system is most bizarre. They don’t have either quota for locals or normalisation of marks or entrance tests — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 7, 2016

