2016’s social media stars: Top 10 tweets by Rahul Gandhi that had the Internet going crazy

Check out Rahul Gandhi's 10 tweets that created a lot of frenzy on the Internet.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:December 30, 2016 4:10 pm
rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi tweets, rahul gandhi viral tweets, rahul gandhi viral tweets 2016, rahul gandhi 3016 viral trending tweets, rahul gandhi tweets of 2016, rahul gandhi legion back tweets, indian express, indian express news, trending, viral Rahul Gandhi was no doubt, one of the favourites on Twitter in 2016

From declaring about his “short trip” abroad, to his persistent protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation policy, Rahul Gandhi seems to have had a rather eventful year, if his tweets are anything to go by. He made it a point to take to Twitter every time he was about to embark on something substantial — be it his short visit out of the country for a few days, his jibe at PM Modi for his “immense sacrifice” after his auctioned suit entered the Guinness Book of Records, his surprisingly late reaction after demonetisation was declared — and made sure he minced no words in 2016.

But the tweets that had the entire Internet up and noticing were in fact, not his own, but were made from his account by the famed Legion. The hacker outfit tweeted out extreme profanities, called Gandhi the “waste of India” among other outrageous tweets. The Internet was in splits especially following the one tweet that was made after the entire hacking episode. It said — “To every one of you haters out there. I love all of you. You’re beautiful. Your hatred just doesn’t let you see it yet.” While people are still guessing if it was Gandhi himself or the hacker outfit that had tweeted this, it still adorns his Twitter wall.

But that wasn’t all. The Congress vice president even had the entire Twitter joining him, as he quoted Ghalib’s couplets in response to PM Modi. While he often saw himself at the receiving end of Twitter trolling, there were times when he gave it back.

Here are ten of Gandhi’s tweets that made news in 2016.

Have something to add to the story? let us know in the comments section below.

