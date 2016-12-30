2016’s social media stars: Top 10 tweets by Rahul Gandhi that had the Internet going crazy

Rahul Gandhi was no doubt, one of the favourites on Twitter in 2016 Rahul Gandhi was no doubt, one of the favourites on Twitter in 2016

From declaring about his “short trip” abroad, to his persistent protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation policy, Rahul Gandhi seems to have had a rather eventful year, if his tweets are anything to go by. He made it a point to take to Twitter every time he was about to embark on something substantial — be it his short visit out of the country for a few days, his jibe at PM Modi for his “immense sacrifice” after his auctioned suit entered the Guinness Book of Records, his surprisingly late reaction after demonetisation was declared — and made sure he minced no words in 2016.

But the tweets that had the entire Internet up and noticing were in fact, not his own, but were made from his account by the famed Legion. The hacker outfit tweeted out extreme profanities, called Gandhi the “waste of India” among other outrageous tweets. The Internet was in splits especially following the one tweet that was made after the entire hacking episode. It said — “To every one of you haters out there. I love all of you. You’re beautiful. Your hatred just doesn’t let you see it yet.” While people are still guessing if it was Gandhi himself or the hacker outfit that had tweeted this, it still adorns his Twitter wall.

But that wasn’t all. The Congress vice president even had the entire Twitter joining him, as he quoted Ghalib’s couplets in response to PM Modi. While he often saw himself at the receiving end of Twitter trolling, there were times when he gave it back.

Here are ten of Gandhi’s tweets that made news in 2016.

Government orders after demonetisation: pic.twitter.com/5D5p0XX4MO — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 21, 2016

Demonetisation is a ‘Modi made Disaster’ http://t.co/mj8zW64Cwh — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 17, 2016

To every one of you haters out there. I love all of you. You’re beautiful. Your hatred just doesn’t let you see it yet — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 1, 2016

While the real culprits sit tight on their black money stashed away abroad or in bullion/ real estate.Well done Mr Modi — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 9, 2016

Just rewards for Modiji’s immense sacrificehttp://t.co/tXqNLz92pi — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) August 21, 2016

Traveling out of the country for a few days on a short visit.Thanks again to all who met &wished me y’day,truly grateful for your affection! — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 20, 2016

I take this opportunity to thank every Congress worker and leader and our allies for their effort during these elections — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) May 19, 2016

