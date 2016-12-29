2016’s social media stars: Top 10 tweets by Chetan Bhagat that grabbed headlines

Chetan Bhagat’s top 10 tweets Chetan Bhagat’s top 10 tweets

Author Chetan Bhagat has had – and continues to get – his share of trolling on social media and he even admitted the same during a conversation with British journalist Piers Morgan on the micro-blogging site. But towards the latter half of the year, the author who seems to face a lot of flak on the social media site, shared his opinion on the current socio-political state of India, which resonated with many. For instance, his extremely sensible tweet series against demonetisation went viral.

But Bhagat, through the year, mostly made it to the headlines because he was mercilessly trolled. “I think India and even the world should address Pak by its new name: Terroristan” and “You cannot arrest people for making jokes. Even if the jokes are bad. Really” were two posts where the author tried hard to be funny but got laughed at instead.

Check out 10 of his tweets that attracted a lot of attention.

Why not national anthem before every TV program? Before every play? Why not sing the national anthem before having sex? Ridiculous. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 1, 2016

To queue for several hours to find an empty ATM for Rs 2,000 of your own money is no fun. Execution of an idea as important as the idea. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 12, 2016

Ladies and Gentlemen, cash, is the new trash. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 8, 2016

I think India and even the world should address Pak by its new name: Terroristan #Terroristan — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) September 22, 2016

What’s it like to write as a girl for a guy?Tougher than any entrance exam, job, or story I’ve ever written.More fun than anything else too — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2016

You cannot arrest people for making jokes. Even if the jokes are bad. Really. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 30, 2016

“Thrilled to be a part of @amazonIN’s Best Reads List for May http://t.co/toOaovgZq2” — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) May 2, 2016

Just for kicks, the govt should switch names of cities. Chennai is Mumbai and Mumbai is Kolkata and Kolkata is Chennai. Then watch the fun. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) April 14, 2016

See Pakistan if your forefathers hadn’t insisted on partition, you wouldn’t have to see this day. Good Night Pak. Happens. Sorry. #IndvsPak. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) March 19, 2016

The best part of JNU is Ganga Dhabha. The rest is not to be taken seriously. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) February 14, 2016

