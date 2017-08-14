Latest News

20 funny tweets on Indian parents that every desi kid would relate to

Indian parents have a unique identity. The concept of space is non-existent. They can't stand you dating, but marry a stranger and they're the happiest. No matter what your age, you'll always be their bachcha. They don't give advice, they order in the guise of suggestions...and it's always your decision (not) in the end. Sound familiar? So will these tweets then.

indian parents, indian parenting, things indian parents say, indian parents rules, just an indian thing, funny tweets indian parents, indian express
Parenting is difficult and the entire world vouch for it, after all being solely responsible for another human being is no joke. However, as time passes and you grow up it can be expected that parents can relax a bit and enjoy their morning paper and sip a cup of coffee and let their children be. But ask an Indian kid, and you’d be told that the concept of “letting things be” don’t even figure in the philosophy of Indian parents.

No matter what your age is, you’ll always be their bachcha and they won’t miss an opportunity to give you not just advice but orders. In fact, they’re orders in the guise of suggestions.

Oh, and the bizarre nick names, only they find adorable and call out loud in public or among your friends. Yes, we’ve all been there.

From expecting a stable (read boring government jobs) career and acquiring higher degrees (MBA) to having a solid bank balance — it’s all done with good intentions and love. Sweetness overload, anyone?

Nevertheless, we Indians are the luckiest to have such parents and enjoy all the perks that come with it. From ‘maa ke haath ka khana’ to ‘papa kuch paise de do’, we always have two guarding angels. Though space is just outer space in our lives and privacy is something we only find on Facebook, it’s a unique bond that is filled with zillions of emotions.

Here are some tweets on Indian parenting that every desi kids would relate to, even the NRIs, because no matter where our parents are, they are always connected to their roots.

Because love at first sight is passé

 

Nothing tops a desi thrashing

 

Yup, we’ve all heard that

 

The Indian paradox

 

Just an Indian thing!

 

There’s no fun being your own boss

 

Never listen when your parents say “Do whatever you like”

 

‘Bachelors degree is for losers’

 

Because greetings must be followed with orders

 

Because logic always fails before experience

 

Talking about sex is sacrilegious

 

So what if school hasn’t given you homework, your parents can

 

Mother of all dilemmas

 

The big fat emotional NO

 

The holy grail of time

 

That’s how it’s arranged…the Indian way

 

The best career option

 

You gotta love surprises!

 

Independence? That’s only a day we celebrate

 

That’s what growing up means to them

