20 funny tweets on Indian parents that every desi kid would relate to

Parenting is difficult and the entire world vouch for it, after all being solely responsible for another human being is no joke. However, as time passes and you grow up it can be expected that parents can relax a bit and enjoy their morning paper and sip a cup of coffee and let their children be. But ask an Indian kid, and you’d be told that the concept of “letting things be” don’t even figure in the philosophy of Indian parents.
No matter what your age is, you’ll always be their bachcha and they won’t miss an opportunity to give you not just advice but orders. In fact, they’re orders in the guise of suggestions.
Oh, and the bizarre nick names, only they find adorable and call out loud in public or among your friends. Yes, we’ve all been there.
From expecting a stable (read boring government jobs) career and acquiring higher degrees (MBA) to having a solid bank balance — it’s all done with good intentions and love. Sweetness overload, anyone?
Nevertheless, we Indians are the luckiest to have such parents and enjoy all the perks that come with it. From ‘maa ke haath ka khana’ to ‘papa kuch paise de do’, we always have two guarding angels. Though space is just outer space in our lives and privacy is something we only find on Facebook, it’s a unique bond that is filled with zillions of emotions.
Here are some tweets on Indian parenting that every desi kids would relate to, even the NRIs, because no matter where our parents are, they are always connected to their roots.
Because love at first sight is passé
We believe in ‘Marriage’ at first sight.
-Indian parents
— Yo ! Gita (@saffron_blush) August 4, 2017
Nothing tops a desi thrashing
Waiter: how would you like your eggs?
Indian parents: just like mah kid
Waiter: you mean beaten up real nice?
IP: exactly
— Memehatma Wayne (@mahatma_wayne) May 2, 2017
Yup, we’ve all heard that
English parents: Good night son.
.
.
.
Indian parents: Gate lock kar ke sona.
“Chor gate se nai ayega” *voices* pic.twitter.com/OZZ1ZmZXT7
— Kotur M (@Kotur25) July 17, 2017
The Indian paradox
You are an AWAARA if you step
outside of your home and
NIKAMMA if you stay inside.#IndianParents
— U.P wala babua (@UP_wala_babua) July 31, 2017
Just an Indian thing!
When you’re modern, but sanskaar is important #justindianthings #indianparents pic.twitter.com/czdK8HBib7
— Simran (@Simran_Singh214) June 22, 2017
There’s no fun being your own boss
Indian parents when you tell them you are quitting the job to do a startup. pic.twitter.com/e6ulRa1tU4
— SatanClaus (@Daliemama) July 31, 2017
Never listen when your parents say “Do whatever you like”
When parents says “thik hai ,tujhe jo karna hai kar ” 😂😂
(What they actually mean ⤵⤵) pic.twitter.com/QyXe68jY7l
— Rajni patil (@indian_patil) July 25, 2017
‘Bachelors degree is for losers’
*After Engineering*
Indian Parents: pic.twitter.com/mXVbI1hnPB
— ⓢⓐⓚⓣ ⓛⓞⓝⓓⓐ (@DelhiSeHu_BC) July 30, 2017
Because greetings must be followed with orders
Video call with dad:
Me – HIII Abbu! Kaise ho?!?!
Dad – Tumhare baal bahut badh gaye hai. Aaj shaam tak katwa Lena
Me – ….#IndianParents
— Mohd Jamal (@MhdJamal) July 15, 2017
Because logic always fails before experience
Indian parents will age-splain you for Life!!!
— Gaurav (@Starlord_75) July 22, 2017
Talking about sex is sacrilegious
How Indian parents avoid sex talk:
Kid: “Ma, how was I born?”
Mother: “I picked you up from the garbage bin”
— Shreedhya Kurup (@Shreedzter) July 18, 2017
So what if school hasn’t given you homework, your parents can
Can you imagine explaining “I have no hw tonight” to Indian parents?? http://t.co/WnVhPZcfdD
— J-J-J-Jenny&TheMets (@AHotMetss) July 27, 2017
Mother of all dilemmas
Indian parents will tell you that you’re too young to do something alone but then say you’re old enough to do something else by yourself…
— Indian Stats (@Indian_stats) July 10, 2017
The big fat emotional NO
Me- papa trip pe jana Tha
Papa- nahi!
Me-par…
Papa- aaj Tak kisi cheez ke liye Mana Kiya Hai?
Me…. #Always #indianparents #trolled
— Akshita Gupta (@TheFloatingPen) August 11, 2017
The holy grail of time
You can win over the world or dictate the world but you bee to be back home before 9 pm#IndianParents #homebefore9
— Amit Bansal (@amitbansal91) July 28, 2017
That’s how it’s arranged…the Indian way
What is actually happening :P#JustIndianThings#IndianParents#gots7e3 pic.twitter.com/7mhHw0h6o3
— Ankit Jain (@Ankz_jain) July 31, 2017
The best career option
My neighbor , 6th grader is been taught to be a engineer or a doctor.
What if he wants to be an industrial designer ? 👨🎤#IndianParents pic.twitter.com/suGXHyOUUD
— Rameez (@knowrameez) June 16, 2017
You gotta love surprises!
Indian Girl : surprise me
Parents : Shadi pakki hogyi teri
— Amanzingg (@Amanzingg) August 13, 2017
Independence? That’s only a day we celebrate
Indian parents expect you to be independent but will literally make all of your major life decisions til the day you die🙃
— 🎈 (@simranmanjeeta) August 12, 2017
That’s what growing up means to them
Guys, my parents just emailed me S&P’s Guide to Money and Investing to read in my free time. Nothing screams Indian parents more than this 😂
— Maithili Bagaria (@MaithiliBagaria) July 30, 2017
