20 funny tweets on Indian parents that every desi kid would relate to

Just an Indian thing! Just an Indian thing!

Parenting is difficult and the entire world vouch for it, after all being solely responsible for another human being is no joke. However, as time passes and you grow up it can be expected that parents can relax a bit and enjoy their morning paper and sip a cup of coffee and let their children be. But ask an Indian kid, and you’d be told that the concept of “letting things be” don’t even figure in the philosophy of Indian parents.

No matter what your age is, you’ll always be their bachcha and they won’t miss an opportunity to give you not just advice but orders. In fact, they’re orders in the guise of suggestions.

Oh, and the bizarre nick names, only they find adorable and call out loud in public or among your friends. Yes, we’ve all been there.

From expecting a stable (read boring government jobs) career and acquiring higher degrees (MBA) to having a solid bank balance — it’s all done with good intentions and love. Sweetness overload, anyone?

Nevertheless, we Indians are the luckiest to have such parents and enjoy all the perks that come with it. From ‘maa ke haath ka khana’ to ‘papa kuch paise de do’, we always have two guarding angels. Though space is just outer space in our lives and privacy is something we only find on Facebook, it’s a unique bond that is filled with zillions of emotions.

Here are some tweets on Indian parenting that every desi kids would relate to, even the NRIs, because no matter where our parents are, they are always connected to their roots.

Because love at first sight is passé

We believe in ‘Marriage’ at first sight. -Indian parents — Yo ! Gita (@saffron_blush) August 4, 2017

Nothing tops a desi thrashing

Waiter: how would you like your eggs? Indian parents: just like mah kid Waiter: you mean beaten up real nice? IP: exactly — Memehatma Wayne (@mahatma_wayne) May 2, 2017

Yup, we’ve all heard that

English parents: Good night son.

.

.

.

Indian parents: Gate lock kar ke sona. “Chor gate se nai ayega” *voices* pic.twitter.com/OZZ1ZmZXT7 — Kotur M (@Kotur25) July 17, 2017

The Indian paradox

You are an AWAARA if you step

outside of your home and

NIKAMMA if you stay inside.#IndianParents — U.P wala babua (@UP_wala_babua) July 31, 2017

Just an Indian thing!

There’s no fun being your own boss

Indian parents when you tell them you are quitting the job to do a startup. pic.twitter.com/e6ulRa1tU4 — SatanClaus (@Daliemama) July 31, 2017

Never listen when your parents say “Do whatever you like”

When parents says “thik hai ,tujhe jo karna hai kar ” 😂😂

(What they actually mean ⤵⤵) pic.twitter.com/QyXe68jY7l — Rajni patil (@indian_patil) July 25, 2017

‘Bachelors degree is for losers’

Because greetings must be followed with orders

Video call with dad:

Me – HIII Abbu! Kaise ho?!?!

Dad – Tumhare baal bahut badh gaye hai. Aaj shaam tak katwa Lena

Me – ….#IndianParents — Mohd Jamal (@MhdJamal) July 15, 2017

Because logic always fails before experience

Indian parents will age-splain you for Life!!! — Gaurav (@Starlord_75) July 22, 2017

Talking about sex is sacrilegious

How Indian parents avoid sex talk:

Kid: “Ma, how was I born?”

Mother: “I picked you up from the garbage bin” — Shreedhya Kurup (@Shreedzter) July 18, 2017

So what if school hasn’t given you homework, your parents can

Can you imagine explaining “I have no hw tonight” to Indian parents?? http://t.co/WnVhPZcfdD — J-J-J-Jenny&TheMets (@AHotMetss) July 27, 2017

Mother of all dilemmas

Indian parents will tell you that you’re too young to do something alone but then say you’re old enough to do something else by yourself… — Indian Stats (@Indian_stats) July 10, 2017

The big fat emotional NO

Me- papa trip pe jana Tha

Papa- nahi!

Me-par…

Papa- aaj Tak kisi cheez ke liye Mana Kiya Hai?

Me…. #Always #indianparents #trolled — Akshita Gupta (@TheFloatingPen) August 11, 2017

The holy grail of time

You can win over the world or dictate the world but you bee to be back home before 9 pm#IndianParents #homebefore9 — Amit Bansal (@amitbansal91) July 28, 2017

That’s how it’s arranged…the Indian way

The best career option

My neighbor , 6th grader is been taught to be a engineer or a doctor.

What if he wants to be an industrial designer ? 👨‍🎤#IndianParents pic.twitter.com/suGXHyOUUD — Rameez (@knowrameez) June 16, 2017

You gotta love surprises!

Indian Girl : surprise me

Parents : Shadi pakki hogyi teri — Amanzingg (@Amanzingg) August 13, 2017

Independence? That’s only a day we celebrate

Indian parents expect you to be independent but will literally make all of your major life decisions til the day you die🙃 — 🎈 (@simranmanjeeta) August 12, 2017

That’s what growing up means to them

Guys, my parents just emailed me S&P’s Guide to Money and Investing to read in my free time. Nothing screams Indian parents more than this 😂 — Maithili Bagaria (@MaithiliBagaria) July 30, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd