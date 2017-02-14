18 tweets on Valentine’s Day that every single out there must read

It’s Valentine’s Day! It’s Valentine’s Day!

It’s Valentine’s Day, a day to celebrate love – and if that logic is anything to go by, the other 364 days mean nothing. While there are a lot of people who eagerly wait for this ‘special’ day, there are many who loathe it and because they don’t believe in the idea of celebrating their relationship on one particular day. However, there obviously are a lot of people who hate the idea of V-Day because they’re single and don’t have anyone to celebrate it with. Some make peace with the fact and go on with their lives but some find it tough to not have a Valentine. And then, there’s a third category, and that’s probably the best because there’s nothing more comforting than humour in every situation.

Check out 18 tweets that’s meant for singles this Valentine’s Day.

1)

Happy Valentines Day. No Jokes today, the day is a troll in itself! — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) February 14, 2017

2)

R Ashwin teaching Mehedi Hasan – how to celebrate Valentine’s day when you are single. pic.twitter.com/eUMvlEk7sZ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 14, 2017

3)

Forever singles will never forgive yash chopra for bringing valentines day in our country. — one tip one hand_ (@OneTipOneHand_) February 13, 2016

4)

Girls, don’t be disheartened. Think about and spare a moment for someone who has Kumar Vishwas as her Valentine — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) February 14, 2017

5)

Will I have a date on Valentine’s Day? pic.twitter.com/8uceRhm2ky — Daniel Quinn (@DanielQuinnx) February 11, 2016

6)

Valentine’s Day is for the singes who want to get married & the married who want to be single again — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) February 13, 2017

7)

It’s okay if you have no one to go out with. Love yourself, pamper yourself. Go out with yourself. Or lemme know if you have any option. Lol — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) February 14, 2017

8)

This is me proposing a girl on Valentine’s Day. pic.twitter.com/6bGogoc279 — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) February 13, 2017

9)

When dad asks “What’s your plan for Valentine’s Day?” pic.twitter.com/S36rJ66OpZ — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) February 13, 2017

10)

In school and college, I used to take off on Valentine’s Day, so that people think that I have a girlfriend and have plans with her. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 14, 2017

11)

Can’t wait for Valentines Day. I’m gonna run into as many restaurants as I can shouting “Knew I’d find you here! You bastard” then run out. — Ruthe Phoenix (@RuthePhoenix) January 24, 2015

12)

Joke’s on you, people trying to make me feel bad about Valentine’s Day — I feel bad every day — Hippo (@InternetHippo) February 2, 2015

13)

me knowing im single af and dont have to buy any valentines gifts pic.twitter.com/eZ4WxMEWzj — Lisa Simpson (@tbhIisa) February 3, 2017

14)

Friend: Is Valentine day par kya plan hai ? Me: pic.twitter.com/6gMoAYNrmF — भसड़ पेलेनटाईन (@BhasadiKutta) January 31, 2017

15)

16)

you don’t have to be sad about being alone on Valentine’s Day if you remember you’re alone all the other days too pic.twitter.com/UyEPe7lI5Q — daphne (@youngoddesss) February 5, 2017

17)

Aww, my Valentine* brought me a gift** *pizza guy

**pizza that I paid for — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) February 14, 2015

18)

i dont need a valentine i need 8 million dollars and a fast metabolism — pakalu papito (@pakalupapito) January 27, 2016

Talking about V-Day, someone joked about how the day is such a pressure for people in love. Well, it’s absolutely true. Why do we need Valentine’s Day or any day at all to cherish what we share with our partner? Why do we have to tell the world that we are in love? Thanks to social media, there are many couples who feel compelled to announce their love for each other publicly because ‘other couple’s do it too’. Think about it, do you really want to put a date on your expression of love?!

