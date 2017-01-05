14 tweets that prove MS Dhoni is the king of everyone’s heart

MS Dhoni steps down as limiter overs captain MS Dhoni steps down as limiter overs captain

The country was shocked when late Wednesday evening Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from captaincy of limited over formats – T20 and ODIs. “OK, THAT’S it,” is what he reportedly told the chairman of selectors MSK Prasad. His decision, though not entirely surprising, has left many in the country extremely emotional.

Dhoni stepped down to make way for Virat Kohli and help him learn how to lead the team in limited overs cricket. “Virat is doing an excellent job with the Test team and we know he is ready. But the pressures of ODI captaincy are different. And they wanted MS to be around, overseeing matters on the field and guiding Virat as he takes his first few steps as the limited-overs captain,” sources told The Indian Express.

Well, ever since the announcement, social media is flooded with people wishing Dhoni the best and pouring their heart out about how much they’re going to miss him as a captain. #MSDhoni and #ThankYouDhoni were the top trends last evening. For all the ’90s kids, this tweet made a lot of sense, “Between “who is this new player with long hair” to #Thankyoudhoni we all grew up.”

People across the field shared messages on Twitter. “Even one of the greatest captains of all time decides enough is enough … Well done @msdhoni on an incredible leadership term,” wrote former England skipper Michel Vaughan. “I think @msdhoni will go down as one of India’s most successful captains. He is a great man and still has a lot to offer Indian cricket,” wrote Australia’s former captain Michael Clarke among many more.

Take a look at 14 tweets that prove he’ll always remain in our hearts as one of the best captains India had.

1)

Indian cricket team:

Ganguly gave it a spine.

Kumble gave it a heart.

Dhoni gave it brains.

Now, Kohli is giving it guts.#DhoniStepsDown — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) January 5, 2017

2)

3)

#DhoniStepsDown Snapshot of his 9 years of Captaincy . Thank you @msdhonipic.twitter.com/oFHaeDFi1w — Srivatsan V (@Sr1vatsanV) January 5, 2017

4)

Between “who is this new player with long hair” to #Thankyoudhoni we all grew up. — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) January 4, 2017

5)

6)

“Mera mann kehta hai.. apna mahiyaa ittne se khush hone waala nahi hai..” — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 4, 2017

7)

Cool, modest, humble, sportsman, fighter. MS Dhoni has more qualities than the runs he made, stumps he took & matches he won #ThankYouDhoni — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) January 4, 2017

8)

If Indian cricket captains are ranked, the ranking will be

1.Mahendra Singh Dhoni

2. M S Dhoni

3. Dhoni

4. Mahi

5.Thala#ThankYouDhoni — M S Dhoni (@pavan1230) January 4, 2017

9)

10)

Chandler : I can’t cry Monica : Dhoni stepped down from captaincy of Team India Chandler : 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 4, 2017

11)

Jadeja and Suresh Raina right now. #Dhonipic.twitter.com/q0AN1a9HEc — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 4, 2017

12)

You don’t learn leadership quality in an institution. A two year drop out in school & still a best leader. Yes, it’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni. — Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) March 14, 2015

13)

Cricket Wasn’t Just A Game For Him, It Was A National Duty. And He Did Every Bit Of Justice To It.#DhoniStepsDown#Dhoni#MSDhoni#Mahipic.twitter.com/jxTkWJPC8g — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 5, 2017

14)

This is probably the only time MS Dhoni should take inspiration from Shahid Afridi. — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) January 4, 2017

