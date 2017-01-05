Trending News

14 tweets that prove MS Dhoni is the king of everyone’s heart

Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from captaincy of limited over formats.

By: Trends Desk | Published:January 5, 2017 2:14 pm
The country was shocked when late Wednesday evening Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from captaincy of limited over formats – T20 and ODIs. “OK, THAT’S it,” is what he reportedly told the chairman of selectors MSK Prasad. His decision, though not entirely surprising, has left many in the country extremely emotional.

Dhoni stepped down to make way for Virat Kohli and help him learn how to lead the team in limited overs cricket. “Virat is doing an excellent job with the Test team and we know he is ready. But the pressures of ODI captaincy are different. And they wanted MS to be around, overseeing matters on the field and guiding Virat as he takes his first few steps as the limited-overs captain,” sources told The Indian Express.

Well, ever since the announcement, social media is flooded with people wishing Dhoni the best and pouring their heart out about how much they’re going to miss him as a captain. #MSDhoni and #ThankYouDhoni were the top trends last evening. For all the ’90s kids, this tweet made a lot of sense, “Between “who is this new player with long hair” to #Thankyoudhoni we all grew up.”

People across the field shared messages on Twitter. “Even one of the greatest captains of all time decides enough is enough … Well done @msdhoni on an incredible leadership term,” wrote former England skipper Michel Vaughan. “I think @msdhoni will go down as one of India’s most successful captains. He is a great man and still has a lot to offer Indian cricket,” wrote Australia’s former captain Michael Clarke among many more.

Take a look at 14 tweets that prove he’ll always remain in our hearts as one of the best captains India had.

