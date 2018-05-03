14 Indian cities top the list of world’s 20 most polluted cities; Twitterati aren’t happy

‘You gotta be choking’: Netizens cry in alarm as 14 Indian cities rank among top 20 world’s most polluted cities. (Source: Representational Image/Getty Images) ‘You gotta be choking’: Netizens cry in alarm as 14 Indian cities rank among top 20 world’s most polluted cities. (Source: Representational Image/Getty Images)

India’s capital New Delhi has been in news for its blanket of heavy smog for quite some time now, but things got worse when the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently released the global air pollution database in Geneva.

According to the data, 14 Indian cities rank among the list of top 20 global cities that have reached alarming heights of air pollution in terms of PM 2.5 concentrations. Shockingly, now we just don’t have Delhi to blame, but also Varanasi, Kanpur, Faridabad, Gaya, Patna, Agra, Muzaffarpur, Srinagar, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Patiala and Jodhpur among the most polluted cities — not just in the country, but all across the globe.

The report also said that more than 90 per cent of air pollution-related deaths occurred in low and middle-income countries (including India), followed by low-and-middle income countries of the Eastern Mediterranean region, Europe and America. Netizens weren’t happy to see the result, as it raises several questions about where our cities are heading and what the authorities are doing to control the increasing level of pollution.

Read some reactions on the micro-blogging site here.

You gotta be ‘choking’ !!!😧These 14 Cities In India Rank Among World’s Polluted: 10 Pointshttp://t.co/IbzFPKWhPH — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) May 3, 2018

Exactly – what are we waiting for – to add another Indian city to the top 15 list of the most polluted cities in the world??? Urgent changeover needed to #natgas #renewables http://t.co/R9TsNMVeIc — Aditi Bysack (@AB_Delhi) May 3, 2018

Pollution has slowly started in major Indian Cities including most polluted cities like Delhi and Kanpur as silent killer. Development is now going to be de-development for next generation!!! — raghunathpati (@raghunathpati1) May 3, 2018

The most populated city of North India and national capital of India, Delhi is now ranks at number one in the list of most polluted cities across the globe. This report by @WHO shows that at least India isn’t lacking behind in topping the chart. #TransformingIndia #WHO — भारतीय 🇮🇳 (@OfficeOfIndian_) May 3, 2018

World’s most polluted city #WHO 1. Kanpur

2. Faridabad

3. Varanasi

4. Gaya

5. Patna

6. Delhi

7. Lucknow

8. Agra

9. Muzaffarpur

10.Srinagar

11.Gurgaon

12.Jaipur

13.Patiala

14.Jodhpur

15.Ali Subah Al-Salem(Kuwait) India has 14 out of the 15 most polluted cities!🤒🤕 — THE SARCASTIC INDIAN 😎😎 (@Padhaku_chora) May 2, 2018

WHO #AirPollution database released this week says 14 most polluted cities of the world are in india with #Kanpur being the most polluted along with another 5 cities from uttarpradesh. These are living gas chambers @PMOIndia @narendramodi @myogiadityanat… http://t.co/392oIYO9J8 — Kuldeep Singh (@kuldeep_lko) May 3, 2018

Speaking to @Bh_Chandra on #AirPollution in northern #India.

‘We can get rid of our pollution problem if we learn from #China and declare a war on pollution. Indians need to stop treating #pollution as a part of life.’ pic.twitter.com/NP1BExrpsL — Kshitij Nagar (@KshitijNagar) May 3, 2018

India has a dubious lead in WHO’s air pollution data, with 10 of the 20 most polluted cities in the world in the mo… http://t.co/ZVR8b1CY4p — Laurence Arlidge (@LaurenceArlidge) May 3, 2018

India is being recognised in the world as having the most polluted cities in terms of Air pollution.#AirPollution — Dr KN Gupta (@Drkailashnaath) May 3, 2018

10 Indian cities top WHO list of most polluted in the world The most recent air pollution data from the World Health Organization gives India a dubious lead. http://t.co/SSszskHOTo — Jen Betty (@JenBettypd) May 3, 2018

#WHO The most recent air pollution data from the World Health Organization gives #India a dubious lead. Ten Indian cities lead the list of the 20 most polluted cities in the world. — Azhar Ali (@AzharUom) May 3, 2018

can one create a movement in India around ambient air pollution when smoke is normalised through other sources for women that use dirty cooking fuels (~50%) and men that smoke (~50%)? — Ankit Bhardwaj (@ankitbhardy) May 3, 2018

India cities dominate world air pollution list – BBC News http://t.co/BjjKhfUGqT — Jerome Selvaraj (@jeromekselvaraj) May 3, 2018

What are your thoughts about the shocking revelation? Let us know in the comments below.

