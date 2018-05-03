14 Indian cities top the list of world’s 20 most polluted cities; Twitterati aren’t happy

Follow Us:
Thursday, May 03, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 3, 2018 7:46:32 pm
air pollution, indian cities air pollution, kanpur top most air pollution, delhi pollution, delhi pollution stats, WHO database air pollution, Faridabad, Varanasi, Gaya, and Patna, Delhi, indian express ‘You gotta be choking’: Netizens cry in alarm as 14 Indian cities rank among top 20 world’s most polluted cities. (Source: Representational Image/Getty Images)
India’s capital New Delhi has been in news for its blanket of heavy smog for quite some time now, but things got worse when the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently released the global air pollution database in Geneva.

According to the data, 14 Indian cities rank among the list of top 20 global cities that have reached alarming heights of air pollution in terms of PM 2.5 concentrations. Shockingly, now we just don’t have Delhi to blame, but also Varanasi, Kanpur, Faridabad, Gaya, Patna, Agra, Muzaffarpur, Srinagar, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Patiala and Jodhpur among the most polluted cities — not just in the country, but all across the globe.

The report also said that more than 90 per cent of air pollution-related deaths occurred in low and middle-income countries (including India), followed by low-and-middle income countries of the Eastern Mediterranean region, Europe and America. Netizens weren’t happy to see the result, as it raises several questions about where our cities are heading and what the authorities are doing to control the increasing level of pollution.

Read some reactions on the micro-blogging site here.

What are your thoughts about the shocking revelation? Let us know in the comments below.

