Zoos are reviewing their animals on Twitter and the results are hilarious

“Overall very good first impressions. Sturdy built, totally winter-ready and waterproof. Only comes in brown but that’s actually a plus for me.” In case you are thinking this is a review of a table or a chair, well, you might be in for a shock. This ‘review’ is of an otter and was shared by Oregon Zoo. In what can be read as an extremely funny trend on social media, several zoos on Twitter have started sharing reviews of animals with pictures with the hashtag #rateaspecies and the result is hilarious. “Not to be confused with a smiling leaf. Very bouncy and keeps cricket population under control. Offers eye antennas for improved smile signal,” tweeted Josh’s Frogs.

Other zoos have also participated with equal humour.

“Very cute marsupial IMHO – and the only one found in the US! Curious if negative reviewers know about the benefits to the eco-system?” read Tennessee Aquarium’s tweet, while Monterey Bay Aquarium wrote, “ok first of all i’m very satisfied much improved over river edition. extremely warm insulation which adds buoyancy. if u like kelp the UrchinCrusher+ is a must on coastal trips. minus one star because it’s actually a weasel lol?! ”

Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens tweeted, “Dwarf model provides rapid clearing of foliage, weeds, and unwanted shrubbery in a compact design. Exceptionally adorable, but also will devour clothing and paper if left unattended. Occasionally hard-headed but fun to have around,” and New England Aquarium tweeted, “Dapper styling, sick dance moves, occasional fish breath. Definitely performs better in groups.”

In case you are curious which animal they are reviewing, read their tweets here.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Overall very good first impressions. Sturdy built, totally winter-ready and waterproof. Only comes in brown but that’s actually a plus for me. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/IK99ODsTPT — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) March 9, 2018

⭐⭐⭐⭐ VERY HAPPY

Not to be confused with a smiling leaf. Very bouncy and keeps cricket population under control. Offers eye antennas for improved smile signal. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/qz4frTnoqL — Josh’s Frogs (@JoshsFrogs) March 9, 2018

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Exceeds expectations!

Very cute marsupial IMHO – and the only one found in the US! Curious if negative reviewers know about the benefits to the eco-system? #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/5JWQ0JLs7S — Tennessee Aquarium (@TNAquarium) March 9, 2018

⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ HIGH-KOALATY, IF SLUGGISH

Who’s got four thumbs and loves to sleep?#rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/fzedtnFODx — Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) March 9, 2018

⭐⭐⭐⭐ YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED

This stylish little unit is amazing. Sound quality A+. No distortion at full volume but bass is a little weak. Top rotates which is a plus. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/OYaWOfzosA — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) March 9, 2018

⭐⭐⭐ otter be 4 stars but

ok first of all i’m very satisfied much improved over river edition. extremely warm insulation which adds buoyancy. if u like kelp the UrchinCrusher+ is a must on coastal trips. minus one star because it’s actually a weasel lol?! #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/oCGV3aGlZ0 — Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) March 9, 2018

⭐⭐⭐ PROS & CONS

Dwarf model provides rapid clearing of foliage, weeds, and unwanted shrubbery in a compact design. Exceptionally adorable, but also will devour clothing and paper if left unattended. Occasionally hard-headed but fun to have around.#rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/SCZIPCdcDA — Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) March 9, 2018

⭐⭐⭐⭐ BEST DRESSED

Dapper styling, sick dance moves, occasional fish breath. Definitely performs better in groups. #rateaspecies pic.twitter.com/edZUDvtb9u — New England Aquarium (@NEAQ) March 9, 2018

