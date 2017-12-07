The truth behind the ‘zombie’ Angelina Jolie lookalike ‘after 50 surgeries’: It’s ALL FAKE!

Turns out the viral story on photos of the Iranian teenager with claims that she went through 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie was a hoax! (Source: Americo Sperandio/Facebook/File Photo) Turns out the viral story on photos of the Iranian teenager with claims that she went through 50 surgeries to look like Angelina Jolie was a hoax! (Source: Americo Sperandio/Facebook/File Photo)

Remember the Iranian teenager whose photos went viral with the claim that she underwent 50 surgeries to look like her Hollywood idol Angelina Jolie? If you’ve been online, it’s unlikely that you’ve missed the pictures, but here’s the glaring reality: it’s all a hoax! Nineteen-year-old Sahar Tabar’s pictures splashed all over the Internet and sent shock-waves across social media. Leaving many distraught, she was also tagged as a “zombie” and Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, among other equally horrific names.

While indianexpress.com also covered the news and despite our best efforts, we were unable to get in touch with her then, it has come to light after an interview with Sputnik, that the claims of Tabar undergoing plastic surgery to look like Jolie was actually wrong, and the results were thanks to, well, “technology”. Here are some pictures that a social media user shared earlier.

In the interview, she clarified, “Now I can see that I have something in common with [Angelina Jolie], but I amuse myself, and to look like someone is not my goal. It is photoshop and makeup. Every time I publish a photo I make my face more fun. It is my way of self expression, a kind of art. My followers know that this is not my real face.”

According to Snopes.com, Tabar wrote in another Instagram account by her name: “Hello relatively dear followers, the picture that you’re scrutinising, even though I didn’t like it, I kept it in … I must say I only had [indeterminate number of] surgery, not 50 surgeries, and foreign sites and channels were very biased in the way they talked about my photos. I thought these people are probably living in the 18th century and they haven’t seen or heard of technology or makeup and they are really surprised.”

The suspicion first began when a hawk-eyed Instagram user zoomed into one of her pictures and found that it had been photoshopped. Shockingly, Tabar looks quite normal in the photos that can be seen on her other Instagram account back in October.

Here are some pictures from her other account:

