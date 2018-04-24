Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
YouTuber fined £800 after his video of training a pug to perform Nazi salute went viral

Mark Meechan, from the United Kingdom, posted the video under the handle name Count Dankula, wherein his girlfriend's pug, Buddha, is seen responding to statements such as 'gas the Jews' and 'Sieg Heil' by raising its paw.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: April 24, 2018 6:00:58 pm
pug nazi salute, youtuber fined 300 pounds for teaching pug nazi salute, Mark Meechan, Mark Meechan pug nazi salute, Mark Meechan youtuber nazi salute, indian express, indian expres trending news Mark Meechan, a YouTuber fined £800 for training a pug to perform Nazi salute (Source: Getty Image)
A YouTube prankster trained his girlfriend’s pug, Buddha, to respond to statements such as ‘gas the Jews’ and ‘Sieg Heil’ by raising its paw. Mark Meechan, from the United Kingdom, posted the video under the handle name Count Dankula in April 2016, was viewed around three million times, Sky News reports. As the video garnered views (and flak, obviously) worldwide, it also managed to get the attention of the police officials. And now, Meechan has been arrested for committing hate crime by uploading the footage on the popular video-sharing website.

Watch the video here.

Scotland’s Airdrie Sheriff Court imposed a fine of 800 pounds (Rs 74,000, approximately) on Meechan. Reportedly, the judge said that while the right to freedom of expression is very important, the “law necessarily places some limits on that right in all modern countries”.

Meanwhile, people have come out in support for Meechan outside Airdrie Sheriff Court and also on social media.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities has welcomed the verdict and also issued a statement regarding it. “We are grateful to the court for recognizing that shouting ‘Gas the Jews’ over and over again is not a joke, and that claiming that something is a joke does not make it any less offensive,” the group said in the statement.

