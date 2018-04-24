YouTuber fined £800 after his video of training a pug to perform Nazi salute went viral

Mark Meechan, a YouTuber fined £800 for training a pug to perform Nazi salute (Source: Getty Image) Mark Meechan, a YouTuber fined £800 for training a pug to perform Nazi salute (Source: Getty Image)

A YouTube prankster trained his girlfriend’s pug, Buddha, to respond to statements such as ‘gas the Jews’ and ‘Sieg Heil’ by raising its paw. Mark Meechan, from the United Kingdom, posted the video under the handle name Count Dankula in April 2016, was viewed around three million times, Sky News reports. As the video garnered views (and flak, obviously) worldwide, it also managed to get the attention of the police officials. And now, Meechan has been arrested for committing hate crime by uploading the footage on the popular video-sharing website.

Watch the video here.

Scotland’s Airdrie Sheriff Court imposed a fine of 800 pounds (Rs 74,000, approximately) on Meechan. Reportedly, the judge said that while the right to freedom of expression is very important, the “law necessarily places some limits on that right in all modern countries”.

Meanwhile, people have come out in support for Meechan outside Airdrie Sheriff Court and also on social media.

Muslim man grooms & rapes a 13-year-old girl & walks free from court.

Meanwhile a man trains his dog to do a Nazi salute & faces a jail sentence. pic.twitter.com/1cxdK4amSN — Mark Collett (@MarkACollett) March 22, 2018

Zis looks suspiciously to me like a NAZI salute!

I vant zat dog arrested IMMEDIATELY!!! pic.twitter.com/04ndLD4UL8 — Andy V (@andyvblue) March 23, 2018

Mac Convery outside Airdrie Sheriff Court. Sentencing due of Mark Meechan, convicted after training his girlfriend’s pug to do Nazi salute pic.twitter.com/izSRQqBocZ — James Matthews (@jamesmatthewsky) April 23, 2018

If the guy getting his dog to do a Nazi salute gets fined £800 these clowns deserve the same.@policescotland pic.twitter.com/ZH0GWDThnt — Nazi Nic (@jockystan) April 24, 2018

The scene outside Airdrie Sheriff Court where Mark Meechan was fined £800 for YouTubing clip teaching girlfriend’s pug Nazi salute @skynews pic.twitter.com/Bp8OooDWey — James Matthews (@jamesmatthewsky) April 23, 2018

That dude who taught his dog how to Nazi salute was fined £800. The “free speech persecution” hype didn’t really pan out. Reading right-wing Twitter, you would have sworn the guy was getting locked away for life. >Insert dudes in my mentions talking about “tha bigger picture” — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) April 23, 2018

Am I right in saying, humans can Nazi salute, dress up like them, be filmed/potographed doing it and not be charged. But if a dog is involved then it’s a crime? If a parrot is filmed saying racist things, can the owner be charged? — Scott Pierce (@beardmagic) March 22, 2018

You’re about to be sentenced in court for making your dog do a Nazi salute, “surely my life can’t get any more embarrassing than this” you think to yourself, as you feel yourself turning around to a crowd of goths to do an outdated children’s dance move. — P r k n s c r t (@parkinscroat) April 24, 2018

“Hmm, that dog doing a Nazi salute on YouTube has really convinced me. I think I’ll join a neo-Nazi group.”

…said no-one ever. — Sebastian (@SebVstheWorld) April 23, 2018

Meanwhile, the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities has welcomed the verdict and also issued a statement regarding it. “We are grateful to the court for recognizing that shouting ‘Gas the Jews’ over and over again is not a joke, and that claiming that something is a joke does not make it any less offensive,” the group said in the statement.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd