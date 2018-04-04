Presents Latest News

YouTube headquarters shooting: Condolences pour in from Donald Trump, Ellen deGeneres, Jeff Bezos

YouTube shooting in San Bruno headquarters California: US President Donald Trump, VP Mike Pence, TV show host Ellen DeGeneres and others react to the unfortunate incident with shock; offer sympathy and condolences.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: April 4, 2018 1:35:10 pm
YouTube, YouTube shooting, YouTube headquarters, YouTube office, YouTube San Bruno, YouTube shooting twitter reaction A woman opened fire at YouTube headquarters setting off a panic among employees. Soon after news of the unfortunate shooting spread on social media, condolence messages, and words of shock and despair poured in from all directions. (Source: AP)
Related News

Celebrities, politicians and members of the YouTube community shared words of sympathy to all the staff working at the San Bruno headquarters of the video-sharing company. According to reports, a woman opened fire at the YouTube’s headquarters near San Francisco on Tuesday. The suspect allegedly shot herself dead, as other YouTube employees fled the campus after she had opened fire in the campus and injured three employees, one of whom is in critical condition, as per latest reports.

Soon after news of the unfortunate shooting spread on social media, condolence messages, and words of shock and despair poured in from all directions, including celebrities, politicians, top executives, YouTube employees on various social media platforms, especially Twitter. Here are some of them:

The suspect reportedly entered the campus with a 9 mm handgun and wounded three people — one male and two women — one of whom is in critical condition. The police are treating the case as a domestic dispute after finding that the suspect intended on targeting her boyfriend, reported news agency Reuters.

More details are awaited.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Apr 04: Latest News