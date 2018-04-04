YouTube headquarters shooting: Condolences pour in from Donald Trump, Ellen deGeneres, Jeff Bezos

A woman opened fire at YouTube headquarters setting off a panic among employees. Soon after news of the unfortunate shooting spread on social media, condolence messages, and words of shock and despair poured in from all directions. (Source: AP) A woman opened fire at YouTube headquarters setting off a panic among employees. Soon after news of the unfortunate shooting spread on social media, condolence messages, and words of shock and despair poured in from all directions. (Source: AP)

Celebrities, politicians and members of the YouTube community shared words of sympathy to all the staff working at the San Bruno headquarters of the video-sharing company. According to reports, a woman opened fire at the YouTube’s headquarters near San Francisco on Tuesday. The suspect allegedly shot herself dead, as other YouTube employees fled the campus after she had opened fire in the campus and injured three employees, one of whom is in critical condition, as per latest reports.

Soon after news of the unfortunate shooting spread on social media, condolence messages, and words of shock and despair poured in from all directions, including celebrities, politicians, top executives, YouTube employees on various social media platforms, especially Twitter. Here are some of them:

Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

Praying for the injured & their families. Grateful to ATF and all law enforcement & first responders who responded today and have been on the scene. http://t.co/vyDtODnpoE — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) April 3, 2018

Sending love and positive thoughts to all my friends at @YouTube. Hoping everyone is okay. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 3, 2018

Hoping for the safety of everyone at YouTube. A pit in my stomach. I despise the frequency of this news. — josh groban (@joshgroban) April 3, 2018

Thoughts,Prayers and movement with my friends at #Youtube HQ 🙏🏿 — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) April 4, 2018

sending my love to everyone involved in YouTube HQ shooting ❤️ hopeful, and praying we see the day that gun violence is no more. — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) April 4, 2018

Today’s shooting at YouTube HQ is the 58th mass shooting in 2018 in the United States.

I’m fed up with the number of times we’ve been offered “thoughts & prayers” in the last few months… Senseless, evil acts of violence continue, regardless of our “thoughts & prayers.” — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) April 3, 2018

Horrible and truly tragic day for YouTube and Google. We are wishing all our very best for the injured and all those affected. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 3, 2018

my prayers go out to the entire youtube team and staff 😔 I hope everyone is safe and okay — James Charles (@jamescharles) April 3, 2018

Unbelievably upset & sick.. YouTube HQ.. my thoughts & prayers go out to the amazing team there.. I hope you all stay safe. No one should have to go through something so horrific. I have been inside that exact building & it’s scary to even say that.. We need change…now! — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 3, 2018

Sending love to all those affected by the Youtube HQ shooting today. My heart goes out to you all during this tragedy. The world needs love and positivity right now. Tell your loved ones you love them and pray for healing. There is love in the world and we can’t forget its’ power — Jessie Paege (@jessiepaege) April 3, 2018

My heart is heavy knowing that every morning I wake up and just expect to hear about another shooting in our country. This shouldn’t be normal. We need change. 💔 — Colleen Ballinger🎗 (@ColleenB123) April 3, 2018

I am in total shock and so sad to hear there was a shooting at the @youtube headquarters today….where I’ve been and know people😢 I can’t believe this😔 — Kandee Johnson (@kandeejohnson) April 3, 2018

I don’t even know what to say anymore about shootings, but this one hits close to home. Praying that my friends over at YouTube HQ are okay — Jenn McAllister (@jennmcallister) April 3, 2018

Horrific. How can we stop this? Seriously. All the ideas. Pile them up here. Let’s forget about our own agendas and talk. Let’s figure it out together. No anger, just intelligent & loving conversation. #StopGunViolence — Jessica Ballinger (@BallingerMom) April 3, 2018

Remember like with all active situations there is a lot of information flying around this reported shooting at Youtube HQ. Wait for information that has multiple sources. Be careful you don’t promote fake/incorrect info. — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) April 3, 2018

Here we go again. Shooting at Youtube headquarters. Shocking, sad and bizarre. Hope people get out safely 😢#youtube #shooting — Addicted to Bleeps (@AddictedToBleep) April 3, 2018

I didn’t know there are guns allowed at #YouTube headquarters

Oh, wait…

How is it possible that there is a #shooting where #guns are banned?

Tell me dear #Liberals #youtubeshooter — UsidusPL (@UsidusPL) April 3, 2018

The suspect reportedly entered the campus with a 9 mm handgun and wounded three people — one male and two women — one of whom is in critical condition. The police are treating the case as a domestic dispute after finding that the suspect intended on targeting her boyfriend, reported news agency Reuters.

More details are awaited.

