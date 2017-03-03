These viral photos of young Justin Trudeau are making the Internet go weak in its knees

Given how kind the Internet is, photos of a younger Trudeau have surfaced and Twitter users have literally come together to crush on him.(Source: Twitter) Given how kind the Internet is, photos of a younger Trudeau have surfaced and Twitter users have literally come together to crush on him.(Source: Twitter)

A lot of us are probably only going to nod our heads in absolute agreement when somebody says that Justin Trudeau, the Canadian PM is a very handsome man. His disarming good looks only make us want to strive harder for that visa to Canada. Even when photos of his recent visit to the White House surfaced online, a lot of us couldn’t stop gushing at his pictures — that of him smiling, that of him just staring at Trump, that of him talking. Well, you get the drift. Of course, even Ivanka Trump couldn’t resist gawking at him. Now, photos of a younger Trudeau have surfaced online and Twitter users have literally come together to crush on him.

Sample the pictures doing the rounds of Twitter here.

Of course as they are sharing the pictures, Twitterati are not wasting any time in declaring their love for Canada’s prime minister. Here are some of the reactions the now-viral pictures have garnered.

Young Justin Trudeau could run me over with a semi and I’d say thank you pic.twitter.com/oVDwWuQEio — Sarah Leckwatch (@SarahLeckwatch) February 28, 2017

Young Justin Trudeau could leave me on read for twenty years and I’d thank him for his time. pic.twitter.com/AJogPBGqQE — Roonil Wazlib (@shman0verb0ard) March 1, 2017

May this photo of a young Justin Trudeau bring you the peace it brought me. pic.twitter.com/dvXlT4kR1N — shauna (@goldengateblond) March 3, 2017

Young Justin Trudeau..😍

Who says Beauty & Brain don’t go together..?👋 pic.twitter.com/hYnyeIieDI — Kuns✨ (@HomoNoBro) March 2, 2017

young justin trudeau vs young trump pic.twitter.com/JKBg0nMERC — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) March 2, 2017

How I Failed My Midterms by Spending an Entire Day Doing Literally Nothing Besides Staring into the Eyes of Young Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/yHOKIntcTL — Odyssey Offline (@Op3nL3tt3R) March 1, 2017

