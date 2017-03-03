Trending News

These viral photos of young Justin Trudeau are making the Internet go weak in its knees

It seems the rest of the Internet has joined Ivanka Trump on gawking at Justin Trudeau.

Given how kind the Internet is, photos of a younger Trudeau have surfaced and Twitter users have literally come together to crush on him.

A lot of us are probably only going to nod our heads in absolute agreement when somebody says that Justin Trudeau, the Canadian PM is a very handsome man. His disarming good looks only make us want to strive harder for that visa to Canada. Even when photos of his recent visit to the White House surfaced online, a lot of us couldn’t stop gushing at his pictures — that of him smiling, that of him just staring at Trump, that of him talking. Well, you get the drift. Of course, even Ivanka Trump couldn’t resist gawking at him. Now, photos of a younger Trudeau have surfaced online and Twitter users have literally come together to crush on him.

Sample the pictures doing the rounds of Twitter here.

(Source: Twitter)

 

(Source: Twitter)

 

(Source: Twitter)

 

(Source: Twitter)

 

(Source: Twitter)

 

(Source: Twitter)

 

Of course as they are sharing the pictures, Twitterati are not wasting any time in declaring their love for Canada’s prime minister. Here are some of the reactions the now-viral pictures have garnered.

