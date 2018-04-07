Presents Latest News

Yikes! Train carrying 10 million pounds of POOP stranded at a small town in Alabama

Residents of the small town of Parrish in Alabama are surrounded by human feces - that don't even belong to their own town - since the past two months. Due to an ongoing lawsuit, dozens of cargo train cars carrying biowaste have been stalled at the Alabama rail yard.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: April 7, 2018 5:19:07 pm
Around 200 containers filled with biowaste were stalled in rural Alabama, and it's sickening.
A little poop scattered around by stray animals can make many feel squeamish. Now, imagine around 10 million pounds of human poop near your house! Nothing short of a nightmare, right? Sadly, for a small town in rural Alabama in the US, that is a horrific reality. No, we are not kidding. The residents of Parrish are reportedly surrounded by shit – that doesn’t even belong to people from their own town – since the past two months.

It all started due to an ongoing lawsuit, according to which dozens of cargo train cars carrying biowaste have been stalled at the Alabama rail yard, and “it’s making the whole place smell like a rotting animal carcass.” According to reports by WSJ, for the last year and a half, the waste management facilities in New York and New Jersey have been shipping tons of biowaste to Big Sky Environmental, a private landfill in Adamsville, Alabama.

In January, the neighbouring town of West Jefferson filed an injunction against Big Sky, as locals complained about the odour. “I never dreamed someone could flush a commode in New York, and it would run out in my backyard,” West Jefferson Mayor Charles Nix said. The injunction worked but as a result, tons of poop already in transit got moved to Parrish, where there are no zoning laws to prevent the waste from being stored, reports the CNN.

Parrish Mayor Heather Hall, along with 982 residents from her town, has been fighting to get rid of someone else’s “shit” but hasn’t been successful yet. “It’s so frustrating,” Hall said even after they saw no movement of the trains even after meeting Alabama Govorner Kay Ivey.

Life for people living in the small town — which is reportedly only 2 square-miles — has been quite sickening for the past six weeks. “You can’t sit out on your porch. Kids can’t go outside and play, and God help us if it gets hot and this material is still out here,” the Mayor told the news organisation.

Although the Environmental Protection Agency and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management have assured the Parrish Mayor that the contents in the truck are only biowaste and not raw sewage, so not injurious to health, the residents are far from believing it. And not just locals, Tweeple too freaked after out listening to the news:

As the temperature begins to rise, we can only hope the 200 containers are moved quickly out of town.

