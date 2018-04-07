Yikes! Train carrying 10 million pounds of POOP stranded at a small town in Alabama

Around 200 containers filled with biowaste were stalled in rural Alabama, and it’s sickening. (Representational image) Around 200 containers filled with biowaste were stalled in rural Alabama, and it’s sickening. (Representational image)

A little poop scattered around by stray animals can make many feel squeamish. Now, imagine around 10 million pounds of human poop near your house! Nothing short of a nightmare, right? Sadly, for a small town in rural Alabama in the US, that is a horrific reality. No, we are not kidding. The residents of Parrish are reportedly surrounded by shit – that doesn’t even belong to people from their own town – since the past two months.

It all started due to an ongoing lawsuit, according to which dozens of cargo train cars carrying biowaste have been stalled at the Alabama rail yard, and “it’s making the whole place smell like a rotting animal carcass.” According to reports by WSJ, for the last year and a half, the waste management facilities in New York and New Jersey have been shipping tons of biowaste to Big Sky Environmental, a private landfill in Adamsville, Alabama.

In January, the neighbouring town of West Jefferson filed an injunction against Big Sky, as locals complained about the odour. “I never dreamed someone could flush a commode in New York, and it would run out in my backyard,” West Jefferson Mayor Charles Nix said. The injunction worked but as a result, tons of poop already in transit got moved to Parrish, where there are no zoning laws to prevent the waste from being stored, reports the CNN.

Parrish Mayor Heather Hall, along with 982 residents from her town, has been fighting to get rid of someone else’s “shit” but hasn’t been successful yet. “It’s so frustrating,” Hall said even after they saw no movement of the trains even after meeting Alabama Govorner Kay Ivey.

Life for people living in the small town — which is reportedly only 2 square-miles — has been quite sickening for the past six weeks. “You can’t sit out on your porch. Kids can’t go outside and play, and God help us if it gets hot and this material is still out here,” the Mayor told the news organisation.

Although the Environmental Protection Agency and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management have assured the Parrish Mayor that the contents in the truck are only biowaste and not raw sewage, so not injurious to health, the residents are far from believing it. And not just locals, Tweeple too freaked after out listening to the news:

Why is 10M pounds of human feces on a train?! pic.twitter.com/OwuPK4SW97 — THISISLA (@ThisIsLAinTx) April 5, 2018

As someone who lives in NY and worked in New Jersey, as well as someone with IBS, I feel partly responsible for that train full of shit in Alabama. Sorry Gump pic.twitter.com/EVAvO8tkfx — Nembo Kid (@1MrMojoRisin1) April 7, 2018

so….for all the times I’ve seen a cargo train chuggin’ along the horizon, thinkin’ to myself how pleasant the world can be, it very well could’ve had 10m lbs of HUMAN SHIT??! Perspective, ya know? http://t.co/ik39DCDtCI — Stephanie Bunting (@steph_bunt) April 5, 2018

For shippers who say freight rail service stinks, here’s one for you. http://t.co/kR8dYTV2u9 — Paul Page (@PaulPage) April 1, 2018

But it’d be hard to find a better final destination than Alabama. — Brian Hjelle🇵🇷🇳🇴🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@Brian_Hjelle) April 5, 2018

Where in the world was that crap going? pic.twitter.com/nPfnl1QTK1 — k williams (@kwill42) April 4, 2018

Bold prediction: the Alabama poop train controversy is the cause of the second US Civil War — Peter Skeebo (@TweeterKobet) April 3, 2018

10M pounds of human feces ? Is China now buying and mining out Poop for chemicals etc ? http://t.co/i4Rt52qeDy — Mr. Electric Tambourine ™ (@CaptDaSwamiDon) April 6, 2018

And it gets hot AF in Alabama so that $#!+ will be getting baked in that train. Sounds like a prime environment for brewing up some new communicable diseases… — Jᴇғғ Tᴜᴛᴛʟᴇ 🇺🇸 (@JRTuttle4) April 6, 2018

As the temperature begins to rise, we can only hope the 200 containers are moved quickly out of town.

