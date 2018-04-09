Wrestlemania 2018: Twitterati go gaga over Braun Strowman’s 10-year-old kid as tag team partner

Wrestlemania 2018: Ten-year-old Nicholas became an instant hit with the crowd and also was rechristened a social media star, thanks to WWE fans on social media. Wrestlemania 2018: Ten-year-old Nicholas became an instant hit with the crowd and also was rechristened a social media star, thanks to WWE fans on social media.

Even as enthusiasts of Wrestlemania 34 are cracking up over John Cena’s sprint, they are just as well celebrating the cuteness of Nicholas, the 10-year-old kid whom Braun Strowman chose as his mystery tag team partner. Nicholas became the youngest champion in history at the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships and resulted in the crowd in the stadium applauding him with chants of “we want Nicholas”. Strowman chose the little boy from the crowd after weeks of search for a partner. Undoubtedly, while Nicholas became an instant hit with the crowd, he also was rechristened a social media star, thanks to WWE fans on social media.

Check out some of their reactions here.

Braun Strowman when he turns heel on Nicholas at RAW tomorrow night…#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Yp3Pi3Wmli — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) April 9, 2018

Look, I’m glad Nicholas has found success in WWE. But there will always be a part of me that hopes he returns to UFC. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/6eLaQpfNKI — Danny O’Dwyer (@dannyodwyer) April 9, 2018

Who has a streak at #Wrestlemania?

Asuka ❌

Taker ❌

NICHOLAS ✔ pic.twitter.com/6E2TJFrLav — Diego (@diegp77) April 9, 2018

*Braun bursts into Nicholas’ classroom* Braun: Let’s go! We have a championship match against The Revival! Teacher: We’re in the middle of a test! Braun: Test these hands!#Wrestlemania — Jarrin (@JarrinWasHere) April 9, 2018

As Braun picked up a victory against The Bar, Nicholas even got to get inside the ring for a minute after he stood at the apron cheering for his co-partner in the victory.

