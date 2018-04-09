Wrestlemania 2018: It’s raining memes and jokes as Undertaker defeated John Cena

The Undertaker returned to Wrestlemania 2018 and took on John Cena’s challenge. Memes and jokes followed suit. (Source: WWE) The Undertaker returned to Wrestlemania 2018 and took on John Cena’s challenge. Memes and jokes followed suit. (Source: WWE)

When it comes to WWE, wrestling buffs cannot imagine WrestleMania without the greatest Undertaker. And amid all speculations and apprehension if the hero will be part of the WrestleMania 34 or not. And excitement escalated when the 16-time World Champion John Cena challenged The Deadman to fight it out at the grand stage. Cena promised to sit in the crowd if he didn’t get his match against The Undertaker. Well, the seven-hour event at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans was filled with a lot of action, drama and of course surprises. The biggest was probably when Undertaken ‘rose from the dead’ to take on Cena’s challenge. But even before the match started, Cena’s reaction when a referee whispered something into his ears. (Only later was it decoded that he was informed about Undertaker’s arrival.)

As if lightning had struck Cena, he was seen sprinting up the ramp and backstage. and Twitter quickly turned this run into a hit meme! Many found it very similar to Tom Hanks’ famous run in Forrest Gump.

Bae: come over Cena: I can’t, I’m at Wrestlemania Bae: I have a free house Cena: http://t.co/iUDyP1oXLD — Charlie Beckett (@Charlie_Beckett) April 9, 2018

That referee just told John Cena there’s a 2 for 1 sale on jean shorts down the street #WrestleMania — Mitch Waddon (@MitchWaddon) April 9, 2018

Someone just told Cena that tonight only it’s 34% off WWESHOP — Gus Ramsey (@GusRamsey) April 9, 2018

When you hear about that an early screening for Avengers Infinity War is starting in 5 minutes — Mark G. (@markstrange341) April 9, 2018

Me running away from my problems — Precious🌹✨ (@precious_xo8) April 9, 2018

Nikki: “John, I want you to wrestle me” Cena: “I can’t, I’m a fan tonight” Nikki: “I’ll dress as The Undertaker”#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/lcXrxTskW4 — Steve Laudisi (@SteveLaudisi) April 9, 2018

#wrestlemania When you think you snuck out the kitchen at night but your mom catches you pic.twitter.com/TTGbm5qgHf — Brosa (@BrosaFGC) April 9, 2018

Cena when backstage pic.twitter.com/TCiqJEKsHE — daniel jones (@danielj59250764) April 9, 2018

Girl: Come Over John Cena: I can’t I’m at wrestlemania Girl: The Undertaker is here John Cena: pic.twitter.com/yeLTCiO22J — Connor Young (@Connoryoung08) April 9, 2018

John Cena when he heard Taker was coming #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/jdyPJ7Xj0Q — thotimus prime (@serotoninwitch) April 9, 2018

And if all these were not enough, then when the battle of the century finally happened as the duo took the mega stage, fans were shocked if not upset. Yes, a few minutes approximately 3 minutes, the Undertaker took Cena down. And they couldn’t stop cracking jokes.

*John Cena runs up the stage* Undertaker: pic.twitter.com/BS3NkHVxE2 — Grant Goldberg (@GrantGoldberg) April 9, 2018

the undertaker vs. john cena feud/match summed up in three pictures pic.twitter.com/HnhvsBnBqo — el idolo gang (@TeeHaitchGee) April 9, 2018

John Cena: *Calls out Undertaker for #WrestleMania* The Undertaker: *Shows up* John Cena: pic.twitter.com/t6vbQqombQ — Kyle Lewis (@KeepItFiveStar) April 9, 2018

John Cena when he saw the Undertaker sit up 😂 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/PcHHUnoQRZ — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) April 9, 2018

#WrestleMania John Cena when UnderTaker sat up. pic.twitter.com/Nkte1JrdGw — You Dont Love H.E.R (@ScaryJBlige_) April 9, 2018

Undertaker doesn’t respond and forces Cena go to #WrestleMania as a fan. Cena drinks beer in the crowd all night. Undertaker returns to destroy a drunk Cena. Genius. pic.twitter.com/M0togs3ky7 — WWE Hot Takes (@prowrestlingHT) April 9, 2018

One moment from their dramatic match too turned into a funny meme. As Cena waved his hands over the 53-year-old wrestlers face, he sat up and in a very WWE-manner, Cena ran away, again! Some thought it was very similar to how we run away seeing a cockroach. Relatable, isn’t it?

When you see a cockroach but it starts to fly. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/BM0m8aZxhh — Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) April 9, 2018

Undertaker’s supernatural powers include the ability to see John Cena.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/NCwF3UszKt — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) April 9, 2018

There were other memes from the match too highlighting some amazing bouts and dramatic outcomes. Here are some of our favourites, check them out.

If you then you

Don’t love don’t deserve

me At my Me at my pic.twitter.com/MKmAUY4dGL — chai ☕️ pkode wala (@chaipkorewala) April 9, 2018

The moment that Cena remembered the things he said to the Undertaker… #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/uahqBepRPL — Diego (@diegp77) April 9, 2018

When the frijoles are burning

When mom finds out#wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/k3vOHYjbFF — Fransheska (@berri_marie) April 9, 2018

When Cena’s 3 beers deep and the ref informs him that the Undertaker accepts his challenge #wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/DhHIcRPd41 — Joshua James Webb (@JoshuajWebb18) April 9, 2018

What was your favourite moment from WrestleMania 34? tell us in comments below.

