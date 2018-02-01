  • Associate Sponsor
‘Found out she was my cousin’: Twitterati share their worst first date experiences

On first dates one does not know what to expect and well, it is not always a nice thing. While some are told to pay on their first date, others are patronised. Read the other hilarious #WorstFirstDate experiences.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 1, 2018 3:22 pm
#WorstFirstDate: Ever had a first date that you wish you were never on?
It is common knowledge that first dates can be exciting but can also completely haywire.  One does not know what to expect and well, it is not always a nice thing. While some are told to pay on their first date, others are patronised. There are plenty of such instances on social media. And some are so bad that it is hard to imagine that they have actually happened. While one user with the Twitter handle @Summerweber16 wrote, “He showed me his X-rays,” another wrote,  Online date, at a fancy restaurant. Told me that women shouldn’t work, gays shouldn’t be allowed to marry, ranted about how he hated his female boss and closed out the evening saying that his grandfather was a nazi and he was proud of that fact.” In the recent past, even American comedian Jimmy Fallon asked people, much like he often does on Twitter, to share their worst first dates and the results are just as bad.

We bring to you a collection of such abysmal bad first date stories.

