‘Found out she was my cousin’: Twitterati share their worst first date experiences

It is common knowledge that first dates can be exciting but can also completely haywire. One does not know what to expect and well, it is not always a nice thing. While some are told to pay on their first date, others are patronised. There are plenty of such instances on social media. And some are so bad that it is hard to imagine that they have actually happened. While one user with the Twitter handle @Summerweber16 wrote, “He showed me his X-rays,” another wrote, Online date, at a fancy restaurant. Told me that women shouldn’t work, gays shouldn’t be allowed to marry, ranted about how he hated his female boss and closed out the evening saying that his grandfather was a nazi and he was proud of that fact.” In the recent past, even American comedian Jimmy Fallon asked people, much like he often does on Twitter, to share their worst first dates and the results are just as bad.

We bring to you a collection of such abysmal bad first date stories.

Asked me out, Made me pay. (This has happened many times) #WorstFirstDate — Busty Rusty (@RaylaRimpson) January 22, 2018

Online date, at a fancy restaurant. Told me that women shouldn’t work, gays shouldn’t be allowed to marry, ranted about how he hated his female boss and closed out the evening saying that his grandfather was a nazi and he was proud of that fact. #WorstFirstDate — Meghan Haddaway (@cupofmeghan) January 22, 2018

tinder date said he was 5’9 but was really 5’2. When called him out he said he thought I wouldn’t notice. I’m 6′ in heels #MyWorstDate — Sandra (@missbutter30) June 5, 2017

We went out to dinner then his friend walks over and asks how his in-laws are doing. The fuuuuh #WorstFirstDate — Lilowear (@LilyOC8) January 22, 2018

At a fancy restaurant, after the second course he went to the toilet. Only to never come back. He climbed out the window and legged it. Leaving me to pay the bill. #WorstFirstDate — Sarah Drake (@sassy_dee81) January 23, 2018

We’re the car & I text my bestie that his nose hairs were down to his chin. Then his phone jingles. I didnt text my bestie. #MyWorstDate — Robyn Dawn (@robyndawn) June 17, 2017

Not only did I pay for his food, but he begged me to rub his greasy head and fell asleep on my lap… #MyWorstDate — Rebekah M Hargrove (@RMHargrove) May 28, 2017

Found out she was my cousin !!! 🤣😂😂 #WorstFirstDate — Chats 19 (@ChatsMonroy) January 22, 2018

