Twitter users share their ‘worst’ pool diving fails, and the videos will leave you ROFL-ing

Most of us have tried new sports or physical exercises that challenge our body skills and motivate us to do better. Even as the end result may turn out to be positive, the training procedure could be both tiresome and entertaining. But, taking up a new task professionally or as a hobby and perfecting the skill needs numerous hours of practice and dedication. While many of us do share the end result of the things we have achieved, sometimes it is equally inspirational to share the things that went wrong during the process.

Sharing something on similar lines, social media user Lesley Goynes posted a clip of a girl volunteer she worked with, who goofed up a bit while jumping off a diving board. The 0.6-second clip shows the girl taking a jump off the board and then landing awkwardly in the water.

So this girl I volunteer with showed me this video last week of her leg giving out during a HS dive competition and I now watch regularly when i need a laugh pic.twitter.com/UalGTUeb9C — Lesley Goynes (@lesleygoynes) December 2, 2017

Captioned ‘So this girl I volunteer with showed me this video last week of her leg giving out during a HS dive competition and I now watch regularly when I need a laugh’, the hilarious tweet received over 1,00,000 retweets and 300,000 likes in no time and soon people started sharing their funny diving videos too. Check out some reactions here.

You already know I gotta contribute to this thread #justdiveythings pic.twitter.com/BaJI0IsRYN — briii (@briana_negron) December 4, 2017

Are we sharing smacking videos now 😣💀 pic.twitter.com/azfy92cCqx — Sebby Rivera (@RiveraSavanna) December 4, 2017

I feel like contributing to this very relatable thread pic.twitter.com/bt8KMCZJHG — taylor gaby (@_taylorgaby) December 4, 2017

I feel your pain pic.twitter.com/lMdQsAQSkE — Ashlen Wingrove (@its_ashlen99) December 4, 2017

While most people use social media to showcase beautiful and alluring pictures of almost everything, sharing original ‘bloopers’ brings a positive balance to the online culture. Doesn’t it?

