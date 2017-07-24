World’s oldest emoji discovered on 3,700-year-old pottery

The world’s first emoji may have been carved in Turkey in 1700 BC. (Source: File Photo) The world’s first emoji may have been carved in Turkey in 1700 BC. (Source: File Photo)

Archaeologists have discovered what may be the world’s oldest emoji – a smiley face painted on an 3,700-year-old piece of pottery. We always thought that emojis were just discovered a few years ago, but who knew we would find something so old that looks like the first emoji ever invented. In a world where we cannot live without emojis anymore, we never thought emojis were a thing so many years back too. The world’s first emoji may have been carved in Turkey in 1700 BC.

During an excavation at an ancient city whose remains are in modern-day Turkey near the Syrian border, archaeologists found the ancient pitcher with three visible paint strokes on it – two dots for eyes and a curve for a smile. The pitcher, which dates to about 1700 BC, was found in a burial site beneath a house in Karkemish, said Nikolo Marchetti, associate professor at the University of Bologna in Italy.

The pitcher was likely used to drink sherbet, a sweet beverage, Marchetti was quoted as saying by ‘Live Science’. The archaeologists also found other vases and pots, as well as metal goods in the ancient city. The name Karkemish translates to “Quay of (the god) Kamis,” a deity popular at that time in northern Syria

The city was inhabited from the sixth millennium BC, until the late Middle Ages when it was abandoned, and populated by a string of different cultures, including the Hittites, Neo Assyrians and Romans, researchers said. It was used once more in 1920 as a Turkish military outpost, they said.

