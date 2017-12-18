VIDEO: World’s longest wedding DRESS TRAIN can almost cover Mt EVEREST

The world’s longest wedding dress was unveiled in Caudry, a French town. (Source: GuinnessWorldRecords/Twitter) The world’s longest wedding dress was unveiled in Caudry, a French town. (Source: GuinnessWorldRecords/Twitter)

The world’s longest wedding dress was unveiled in Caudry, a French town on December 9, 2017. The town, famous for its production of lace, created a wedding dress that has a 8,095.40 m (26,559.71 ft) train, which is enough cloth to cover Mount Everest. According to the guys over at the Guinness World Record, the dress was created by the construction company Dynamic Projects with the help pf 15 volunteers. They spent more than two months to stitch individual pieces of the train and then assemble all of it together.

Professional surveyor Christophe Dumont of Cabinet Caron-Briffaut and Guinness World Records adjudicator Rob Molloy, who presented a certificate to the company, looked after the measurements. The attempt took place at an annual fundraising event AMF Telethon. The event raised money for non-profit organisations such as the French Muscular Dystrophy Association. Pictures of the world’s longest wedding dress was posted on the Twitter page of Guinness World Records, with the caption, “Breaking: World’s longest wedding dress train could almost cover Mount Everest.” The original train that had been manufactured for their previous successful attempt in 2006 was also incorporated by the team.

Breaking: World’s longest wedding dress train could almost cover Mount Everest 👰💐 A record for some our bride-to-be followers to consider 😉. Full story > http://t.co/K6vgMr8CAx pic.twitter.com/elRTTzIjMV — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) December 13, 2017

Watch a video (in French) on the dress here.



