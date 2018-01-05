World’s costliest vodka bottle worth $1.3 million stolen from a Danish bar

2018 heist game starting out strong. (Source: Reuters) 2018 heist game starting out strong. (Source: Reuters)

A Russo-Baltique vodka bottle worth $1.3 million was stolen from a Danish bar. Apparently, the bottle is said to be covered with roughly 6.6 pounds of gold, as well as 6.6 pounds of silver. The vodka bottle got a special mention in the famous TV series House of Cards.

According to reports, the bottle has a diamond encrusted cap and was given on loan to a Copenhagen bar which had a collection of vodkas on display. Along with that, the front side of the bottle is decorated with leather. The cap of the bottle is shaped like a Russian imperial eagle and is encrusted with diamonds.

A CCTV footage shows an intruder grabbing the Russo-Baltique vodka and fleeing the bar. However, the footage doesn’t reveal the face of the thief and hence it has made it difficult for the police services to catch him.

Here is the CCTV footage.

Does the design look familiar? Well, the exclusive bottle was featured in the season 3 of the political thriller TV series House of Cards as a gift from the Russian president to his US counterpart.

Watch the House of Cards scene where the bottle was shown:

