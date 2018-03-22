World Water Day: Twitterati unite in their plea to conserve water

World Water Day: This year the theme is ‘Nature for Water’. (Source: Thinkstock Image) World Water Day: This year the theme is ‘Nature for Water’. (Source: Thinkstock Image)

Water is an essential and integral part of living and no activity is possible without it. However, with each passing day and owing to the reckless actions of human beings, the dearth of safe water has emerged as a glaring problem. In order to highlight its importance, every year on March 22, World Water Day is celebrated. This year the theme is ‘Nature for Water’ – exploring nature-based solutions to the water challenges we face in the present scenario. Apparently, more than two billion people live without safe drinking water at home, which in turns effects health, livelihood, and education. Sustainable development is the need of the hour and this is precisely what people on social media are urging everybody to follow.

People on the Internet have unified in their opinion to save water. While one wrote, “A drop of water is worth more than a sack of gold to a thirsty man. Water Water Everywhere. Try to save If U care. Save Water it’ll Save you,” another wrote, “Water is the most precious gift of God and we are wasting it without even thinking. Many countries are facing Clean Drinking water crisis we need to save water for our future generations. Let’s work together and reduce Drinking Water wastage.”

Here are some of the tweets.

The #WorldWaterForum8 @WaterForum8 just started in Brasilia. An exciting week full of events, projects and experiences …and #WorldWaterDay turns 25!

Join us in the celebrations on March 22 http://t.co/G3kQfUyvvS pic.twitter.com/g1W8kq9l7M — UN-Water (@UN_Water) March 18, 2018

“”A drop of water is worth more than a sack of gold to a thirsty man””

Water Water Everywhere

Try to save If U care

Save Water it’ll Save you

जल ही जीवन है।। #WorldWaterDay pic.twitter.com/dzhuQPzyi7 — Indrani (@pandey_indrani) March 22, 2018

It’s #WorldWaterDay and with a simple change in lifestyle you can take a stand against #animal cruelty, help the #environment, and feel #health benefits. Did you know it take a 2500 gallons of water to make just 1lb of #beef ? Start your journey today. #GoVegan pic.twitter.com/MHuP1L46x1 — #Herbiⓥore 🌱 (@herbivore_club) March 21, 2018

Water is the most precious gift of God and we are wasting it without even thinking. Many countries are facing Clean Drinking water crisis we need to save water for our future generations. Let’s work together and reduce Drinking Water wastage #WorldWaterDay My #ThursdayThoughts 🙏 pic.twitter.com/O172imhhaF — 🇮🇳 ॐ Anmol Katiyar (@Anmol_77) March 22, 2018

Water is life, and clean 💦 means health.😊 When we neglect our ecosystems, we make it harder to provide everyone with the 💦 we need to survive and thrive. 🤔#WorldWaterDaypic.twitter.com/68NS4Cy2QK — Sanjib Ghosh🔥সঞ্জীব (@sampadscales) March 22, 2018

On World Water Day, what steps are you talking to conserve water?

