World Water Day: Twitterati unite in their plea to conserve water

World Water Day : . Water is an essential and integral part of living and no activity is possible without it. However, owing to the reckless actions of human beings, the dearth of safe water has emerged as a glaring problem.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 22, 2018 11:55 am
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 22, 2018 11:55 am

World Water Day: This year the theme is  'Nature for Water'.
Water is an essential and integral part of living and no activity is possible without it. However, with each passing day and owing to the reckless actions of human beings, the dearth of safe water has emerged as a glaring problem. In order to highlight its importance, every year on March 22, World Water Day is celebrated. This year the theme is ‘Nature for Water’ – exploring nature-based solutions to the water challenges we face in the present scenario. Apparently, more than two billion people live without safe drinking water at home, which in turns effects health, livelihood, and education. Sustainable development is the need of the hour and this is precisely what people on social media are urging everybody to follow.

People on the Internet have unified in their opinion to save water. While one wrote, “A drop of water is worth more than a sack of gold to a thirsty man. Water Water Everywhere. Try to save If U care. Save Water it’ll Save you,” another wrote, “Water is the most precious gift of God and we are wasting it without even thinking. Many countries are facing Clean Drinking water crisis we need to save water for our future generations. Let’s work together and reduce Drinking Water wastage.”

On World Water Day, what steps are you talking to conserve water?

