Latest News

World Sparrow Day 2018: Twitterati urge to save ‘one of the oldest companions of human beings’

Considered one of the earliest birds, a sparrow's nest was seen almost in every household. However, a lot has changed over the years. The ubiquitous bird is no longer a common sight. To raise awareness regarding the same, World Sparrow Day is observed every year on March 20.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 20, 2018 11:28 am
World Sparrow Day, sparrow, nests, world sparrow day theme, world sparrow day date, world sparrow day tweets, indian express news, Every year March 20 is celebrated as World Sparrow Day. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

The melodious chirping of sparrows that many of us would wake up to every day, in our childhood, is now sadly, just a memory. With more and more towering buildings replacing the natural flora around us, the once ubiquitous bird is now, no longer a common sight. To raise awareness regarding the same, World Sparrow Day is observed every year on March 20. The day is an initiative by the Nature Forever Society of India, and was started in collaboration with the Eco-Sys Action Foundation (France) and numerous other national and international organisations across the world. The day is designated not only to conserve house sparrows but also discuss methods that would help other common from increasingly becoming endangered. It also aims to provide a common ground for people, from different parts of the globe to put up a collective front against extinction of birds. Mohammed Dilawar,an Indian conservationist who started the The Nature Forever Society is often lauded for his effort for saving sparrows.

ALSO READ | Saving the sparrow: Artificial nests see high acceptance, breeding success, says study

On this day, people on social media are urging to not only to save the bird but also to take care of them during summer. “Lifestyles have changed , we have made life difficult for these beautiful small creatures,” wrote one while another wrote, “The beautiful, chirpy birds we grew up watching in our gardens n backyards are diminishing in numbers. Painful not to spot a single one in most places.”

Here are some of the tweets.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Mar 20: Latest News