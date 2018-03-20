World Sparrow Day 2018: Twitterati urge to save ‘one of the oldest companions of human beings’

Every year March 20 is celebrated as World Sparrow Day. (Source: File Photo) Every year March 20 is celebrated as World Sparrow Day. (Source: File Photo)

The melodious chirping of sparrows that many of us would wake up to every day, in our childhood, is now sadly, just a memory. With more and more towering buildings replacing the natural flora around us, the once ubiquitous bird is now, no longer a common sight. To raise awareness regarding the same, World Sparrow Day is observed every year on March 20. The day is an initiative by the Nature Forever Society of India, and was started in collaboration with the Eco-Sys Action Foundation (France) and numerous other national and international organisations across the world. The day is designated not only to conserve house sparrows but also discuss methods that would help other common from increasingly becoming endangered. It also aims to provide a common ground for people, from different parts of the globe to put up a collective front against extinction of birds. Mohammed Dilawar,an Indian conservationist who started the The Nature Forever Society is often lauded for his effort for saving sparrows.

On this day, people on social media are urging to not only to save the bird but also to take care of them during summer. “Lifestyles have changed , we have made life difficult for these beautiful small creatures,” wrote one while another wrote, “The beautiful, chirpy birds we grew up watching in our gardens n backyards are diminishing in numbers. Painful not to spot a single one in most places.”

Here are some of the tweets.

In summer plenty of sparrows die bcoz of lack of water. Please put some 💦 in a bowl and should fill it with fresh water every day. 😊#TuesdayThoughts #TuesdayMotivation #WorldSparrowDay #SaveSparrow pic.twitter.com/497I8MgAPs — Sanjib Ghosh🔥সঞ্জীব (@sampadscales) March 20, 2018

Today is #WorldSparrowDay -common house sparrow, is one of the most ubiquitous birds on earth and is also one of the oldest companions of human beings. Fortunately, they are still found in abundance in many parts of the world. pic.twitter.com/TnghYBM3xE — Arti Singh🎶📚 (@ArtiParmar23) March 20, 2018

The love for all living creatures is the most noble attribute of man.. So BE KIND to Everyone..🙏🙏💐💐#WorldSparrowDay pic.twitter.com/Q3yMSGxd34 — S.S (@someshs23950011) March 20, 2018

Something my kids didn’t enjoy Lifestyles have changed , we have made life difficult for these beautiful small creatures #WorldSparrowDay pic.twitter.com/gw2qTKOWyi — Keep Smiling (@upma23) March 20, 2018

On #WorldSparrowDay help these cheerfull lil birds to survive by providing them a bowl of water to bathe/drink n few grains to feed.

Its so simple n effortless.. pic.twitter.com/A8czp4Q5C6 — Shraddha (@drshraddha16) March 20, 2018

The chirping of this bird makes our world sound beautiful n we should take care to provide water, food n shade to these creatures especially during summers.

& I’m pledging that I will make some water pots on our building terras for birds#SaveSparrow #SaveBirds #WorldSparrowDay pic.twitter.com/vMDgn3MgDs — Prabhas ❤ (@ivdsai) March 20, 2018

Most cutest and beautiful bird little sparrow 😍 my favorite bird

Today is world Sparrow day and very less Sparrows are remaining..so please don’t kill them and plz..keep a bowl of water everyday on your terrace for birds and other’s living creatures #WorldSparrowDay pic.twitter.com/khhM9JxDNN — Pratyush Rajput💥🤗 🇮🇳 (@Pratyushraa) March 20, 2018

The beautiful, chirpy birds we grew up watching in our gardens n backyards are diminishing in numbers. Painful not to spot a single one in most places.#WorldSparrowDay pic.twitter.com/bi1oW5g0Hx — Prashant Makanur (@prashantmakanur) March 20, 2018

