World Sleep Day 2018: Twitterati say ‘don’t skip on sleep’

World Sleep Day is celebrated each year on the Friday before Spring Vernal Equinox to remind us of the importance of sleep. (Source: Thinkstock Images) World Sleep Day is celebrated each year on the Friday before Spring Vernal Equinox to remind us of the importance of sleep. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

With the mad rush to meet deadlines and the need to work round-the-clock, not getting enough sleep or being sleep deprived has become a regular phenomenon. Although it is well known that there is a particular time when the body must be rested in order to optimise the benefits of sleep more often than not, it does not happen. In order to remind just how important sleep is and to celebrate it, every year World Sleep Day is celebrated on the Friday before Spring Vernal Equinox. The annual event organised by World Sleep Day Committee of World Sleep Society (founded by WASM and WSF), seeks to bring forth important issues related to sleep. It also aims to eradicate the sleep problems on society by promoting better prevention and management of sleep disorders.

Sleep is indeed important to enjoy life and on this day people have taken to social media to remind each other of its importance. While one wrote, “Just as sleep is universal, so is the belief that we don’t have enough time to get the sleep we need. In much of our culture, especially in the workplace, going without sleep is unfortunately considered a badge of honour” another wrote, “Never compromise with the sleep. Enjoy the sleep day.” There were also some who, in a light-hearted manner wrote, “It’s my kind of day today”, while another wrote, “It’s more like my birthday.”

Here are some of the tweets.

Just as sleep is universal, so is the belief that we don’t have enough time to get the sleep we need. In much of our culture, especially in the workplace, going without sleep is unfortunately considered a badge of honour #WorldSleepDay #WorldSleepDay2018 pic.twitter.com/UrKn4VEVQb — Grace Vincent (@PhDsleepy) March 16, 2018

Never compromise with the sleep.Enjoy the sleep day.#WorldSleepDay2018 — Subhendu Mukhopadhya (@subhenduengg) March 16, 2018

Sleep is one of humanity’s great unifiers. It binds us to one another, to our ancestors, to our past and to our future. No matter who we are or where we are in the world and in our lives, we share a common need for sleep #WorldSleepDay #WorldSleepDay2018 pic.twitter.com/M8jeWfcIpg — Grace Vincent (@PhDsleepy) March 16, 2018

There were some who also had some funny words to say about the day.

#WorldSleepDay2018 😊😊😊

Happiness starts from a tight sleep 💝 — dibyendu das (@Dibyendu69) March 16, 2018

I was wondering why I was so tired today but then I realised that today is #WorldSleepDay — Connor (@superstudiosyt) March 16, 2018

