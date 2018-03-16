Latest news

World Sleep Day 2018: Twitterati say ‘don’t skip on sleep’

In order to remind just how important sleep is and to celebrate it, every year World Sleep Day is celebrated on the Friday before Spring Vernal Equinox of each year. The annual event organised by World Sleep Day Committee of World Sleep Society (founded by WASM and WSF), seeks to bring forth important issues related to sleep.

With the mad rush to meet deadlines and the need to work round-the-clock, not getting enough sleep or being sleep deprived has become a regular phenomenon. Although it is well known that there is a particular time when the body must be rested in order to optimise the benefits of sleep more often than not, it does not happen. In order to remind just how important sleep is and to celebrate it, every year World Sleep Day is celebrated on the Friday before Spring Vernal Equinox. The annual event organised by World Sleep Day Committee of World Sleep Society (founded by WASM and WSF), seeks to bring forth important issues related to sleep. It also aims to eradicate the sleep problems on society by promoting better prevention and management of sleep disorders.

Sleep is indeed important to enjoy life and on this day people have taken to social media to remind each other of its importance. While one wrote, “Just as sleep is universal, so is the belief that we don’t have enough time to get the sleep we need. In much of our culture, especially in the workplace, going without sleep is unfortunately considered a badge of honour” another wrote, “Never compromise with the sleep. Enjoy the sleep day.” There were also some who, in a light-hearted manner wrote, “It’s my kind of day today”, while another wrote, “It’s more like my birthday.”

Here are some of the tweets.

There were some who also had some funny words to say about the day.

