World Sleep Day 2018: Twitterati say ‘don’t skip on sleep’

With the mad rush to meet deadlines and the need to work round-the-clock, not getting enough sleep or being sleep deprived has become a regular phenomenon. Although it is well known that there is a particular time when the body must be rested in order to optimise the benefits of sleep more often than not, it does not happen. In order to remind just how important sleep is and to celebrate it, every year World Sleep Day is celebrated on the Friday before Spring Vernal Equinox. The annual event organised by World Sleep Day Committee of World Sleep Society (founded by WASM and WSF), seeks to bring forth important issues related to sleep. It also aims to eradicate the sleep problems on society by promoting better prevention and management of sleep disorders.
Sleep is indeed important to enjoy life and on this day people have taken to social media to remind each other of its importance. While one wrote, “Just as sleep is universal, so is the belief that we don’t have enough time to get the sleep we need. In much of our culture, especially in the workplace, going without sleep is unfortunately considered a badge of honour” another wrote, “Never compromise with the sleep. Enjoy the sleep day.” There were also some who, in a light-hearted manner wrote, “It’s my kind of day today”, while another wrote, “It’s more like my birthday.”
Here are some of the tweets.
Just as sleep is universal, so is the belief that we don’t have enough time to get the sleep we need. In much of our culture, especially in the workplace, going without sleep is unfortunately considered a badge of honour #WorldSleepDay #WorldSleepDay2018 pic.twitter.com/UrKn4VEVQb
Never compromise with the sleep.Enjoy the sleep day.#WorldSleepDay2018
But first to bed….. #WorldSleepDay #WorldSleepDay2018 pic.twitter.com/Ng3l4ieCx0
A good #laugh & a long #sleep are two best cures for anything.#MySleepRhythm #WorldSleepDay pic.twitter.com/ny77R75Jn5
Sleep is one of humanity’s great unifiers. It binds us to one another, to our ancestors, to our past and to our future. No matter who we are or where we are in the world and in our lives, we share a common need for sleep #WorldSleepDay #WorldSleepDay2018 pic.twitter.com/M8jeWfcIpg
There were some who also had some funny words to say about the day.
Apparently today is #WorldSleepDay , It’s just 9.00 AM and I’m already sleepy 😴😋 #WorldSleepDay2018 pic.twitter.com/Eskv7U37tz
#WorldSleepDay2018 😊😊😊
Happiness starts from a tight sleep 💝
It’s my kind of day today #WorldSleepDay #WorldSleepDay2018
I was wondering why I was so tired today but then I realised that today is #WorldSleepDay
It’s more like my birthday 😍 @SleepLikeAPro #WorldSleepDay
