World Press Freedom Day: Netizens emphasise on the right to freedom of expression for all

As a step towards emphasising on how the freedom of press in a country is an important foundation of its development, the United Nations General Assembly declared May 3 as World Press Freedom Day. A fearless, independent and strong press is believed to be one of the most vital signs of a properly functioning democracy and this day is commemorated to raise awareness on just that. The UN also aims to uphold the right to freedom of expression of all that has been enshrined in the 1948 Declaration of Human Rights under Article 19. People across the globe joined in the celebrations, as they took to social media platforms, especially Twitter, celebrating World Press Freedom Day.

“Good journalism seeks the truth and holds the powerful accountable. All journalists must be afforded protection, and be free from harassment, intimidation, and threats.” “Only 13% of the world population enjoys a free press, where coverage of politics is robust, the safety of journalists is guaranteed, and state intrusion in media affairs is minimal.” “Each time we talk about press freedom, let us also talk about an unbiased and responsible journalism which doesn’t spread lies and misinformation as against its very basic principles!Let free and fair speech prevail.” are some of the messages that people shared on the micro-blogging site.

Here are other #WorldPressFreedomDay messages that have been doing the rounds of the micro-blogging site.

Good journalism seeks the truth and holds the powerful accountable. All journalists must be afforded protection, and be free from harassment, intimidation, and threats. #WorldPressFreedomDay — Mohamed Nasheed (@MohamedNasheed) May 3, 2018

Tonight, still behind bars in #Egypt for his work, photojournalist Mahmoud Abou Zeid aka “Shawkan” receives the @UNESCO Guillermo Cano Press Freedom Prize at the #WorldPressFreedomDay event in #Ghana. #FreeShawkan http://t.co/c0QGgfR76G pic.twitter.com/52Vw9pg4Pc — Jonathan Rozen (@Rozen_J) May 2, 2018

Political pressure

Harassment

Kidnaping

Attacks

Arbitrary arrest

killing

Journalists are facing numerous risks while carrying out their job#WorldPressFreedomDay@penplusbytes pic.twitter.com/tKQSbO3fjX — fiifi 🇬🇭♒ (@akyherb) April 30, 2018

Only 13% of the world population enjoys a free press, where coverage of politics is robust, the safety of journalists is guaranteed, and state intrusion in media affairs is minimal. #WorldPressFreedomDay @Penplusbyte — fiifi 🇬🇭♒ (@akyherb) April 28, 2018

Each time we talk about press freedom, let us also talk about an unbiased and responsible journalism which doesn’t spread lies and misinformation as against its very basic principles!Let free and fair speech prevail.#WorldPressFreedomDay #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/VsmRUTMzWR — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) May 3, 2018

Good journalism seeks the truth and holds the powerful accountable. All journalists must be afforded protection, and be free from harassment, intimidation, and threats. #WorldPressFreedomDay — 🖤💣 (@Oye_Rebelicious) May 3, 2018

“Freedom of the Press,if it means anything at all,means the freedom

to criticize and oppose.”#GeorgeOrwell #WorldPressFreedomDay reminds us the role and duty of the Press in a democracy.

We can not imagine a democracy without free & critical Press which speaks truth to Power. pic.twitter.com/d4KL8Y2N6j — Anand Pradhan (@apradhan1968) May 3, 2018

My son; those-who wrote newspapers – were not sitting on comfortable desks and big warm rooms decorated by pictures. Those they have heard the sound of bullets and bombes in their daily life and put themselves in the danger then they wrote about wars. #WorldPressFreedomDay — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) May 3, 2018

A world with freedom of speech is a world of correct information collection . Happy #WorldPressFreedomDaypic.twitter.com/Xdnh2bIIUl — Katende Erick🇺🇬 (@FrostProUg) May 3, 2018

Interestingly, it was on May 3 that Windhoek Declaration, a statement of principles that advocate free press put together by African newspaper journalists, was declared in 1991.

