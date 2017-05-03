Latest News

World Press Freedom Day: These quirky cartoons on Twitter convey more than words ever could

To celebrate the fundamental freedom of the press, May 3 has been marked as the World Press Freedom Day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 3, 2017 8:39 pm
The pen is mightier than the sword! And looking at the power a few words can exert on social media, we know how true the statement is in today’s times. The press is an influential body and works relentlessly to uncover the real story behind the worldly affairs. In any democracy, the media brings to fore the opinion by the people, of the people and for the people. However, many times, their voices are stifled. To fight the issue and celebrate the fundamental freedom of the press, May 3 has been marked as the World Press Freedom Day.

The UN General Assembly declared the day in 1993 after a recommendation was adopted at the 26th session of UNESCO’s General Conference in 1991. Shedding light to the press freedom, it is a reminder that in dozens of countries around the world, publications are censored, fined, suspended and closed down, while journalists, editors and publishers are harassed, attacked, detained and even murdered.

One of the most distressing event of an attack to the freedom of the press was in January 2015. At the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo’s office in Paris, two gunmen, Saïd and Chérif Kouachi forced their way in and killed 12 people and injured 11 others. The scathing incident has left a scar on most journalists’ minds. But, that was not the end. As many as 54 attacks have been reported on journalists in India in the past 16 months, a report compiled by media watchdog Hoot said, adding that police and parties have been the worst offenders in most of the cases.

To mark the day, people all across the globe shared unique cartoons on Twitter and expressed what they feel. The caricatures speak more than words ever could. Take a look at some of the creations here:

With dollops of humour and jest, these cartoons sum up the struggle of the press!

