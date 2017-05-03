World Press Freedom Day: These quirky cartoons on Twitter convey more than words ever could

Freedom of the press. Really? (Source: Richard Littler/Twitter) Freedom of the press. Really? (Source: Richard Littler/Twitter)

The pen is mightier than the sword! And looking at the power a few words can exert on social media, we know how true the statement is in today’s times. The press is an influential body and works relentlessly to uncover the real story behind the worldly affairs. In any democracy, the media brings to fore the opinion by the people, of the people and for the people. However, many times, their voices are stifled. To fight the issue and celebrate the fundamental freedom of the press, May 3 has been marked as the World Press Freedom Day.

ALSO SEE | World Press Freedom Day: UN releases 15 cartoons that sum up challenges every journalist faces

The UN General Assembly declared the day in 1993 after a recommendation was adopted at the 26th session of UNESCO’s General Conference in 1991. Shedding light to the press freedom, it is a reminder that in dozens of countries around the world, publications are censored, fined, suspended and closed down, while journalists, editors and publishers are harassed, attacked, detained and even murdered.

One of the most distressing event of an attack to the freedom of the press was in January 2015. At the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo’s office in Paris, two gunmen, Saïd and Chérif Kouachi forced their way in and killed 12 people and injured 11 others. The scathing incident has left a scar on most journalists’ minds. But, that was not the end. As many as 54 attacks have been reported on journalists in India in the past 16 months, a report compiled by media watchdog Hoot said, adding that police and parties have been the worst offenders in most of the cases.

To mark the day, people all across the globe shared unique cartoons on Twitter and expressed what they feel. The caricatures speak more than words ever could. Take a look at some of the creations here:

On #WorldPressFreedomDay I wish for media to play a constructive role in creating an informed, cognizant & just society. pic.twitter.com/2EAGvITxBJ — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 3, 2017

“Freedom of the press if it means anything at all, means the freedom to criticize & oppose” – George Orwell #WorldPressFreedomDay pic.twitter.com/IoJftFl2Hg — The Journalist (@TheJournalistSA) May 3, 2017

#WorldPressFreedomDay Der Rasende Reporter (The Racing Reporter) (Egon Erwin Kisch), photo collage by Otto Umbehr, 1926 @ngadc pic.twitter.com/7IZXAEiMji — Peter Huestis (@RealSparklePony) May 3, 2017

Press Freedom is integral to upholding the democratic ideals of a country & to nation building. #WorldPressFreedomDay pic.twitter.com/TxZLWiocYB — ajay bhadoo (@AjayBhadoo) May 3, 2017

10. #WorldPressFreedom We don’t lag behind taking jibe at politicians and authorities: Narendra, Prabhakar Wairkar, Shreyas Navare, Surendra pic.twitter.com/ioioxku9x3 — IIC (@CartoonistsInd) May 3, 2017

9. #WorldPressFreedom Another set of senior cartoonists jibe at politicians: Rajinder Puri, Prabhakar Bhatlekar, Unny and Keshav. pic.twitter.com/SotJsJE7bI — IIC (@CartoonistsInd) May 3, 2017

18.#worldpressfreedomday2017 : New Millenium & New Strain of Demons: India’s only successful lady cartoonist: Late Mrs.Maya Kamath. pic.twitter.com/GGTLEAeLFw — IIC (@CartoonistsInd) May 3, 2017

The only entry which has been selected from India in the cartoon exhibition on Freedom of Expression. Cartoon B.V.Panduranga Rao, Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/qOo9iJ5eHX — IIC (@CartoonistsInd) May 2, 2017

With dollops of humour and jest, these cartoons sum up the struggle of the press!

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd