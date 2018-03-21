World Poetry Day: Twitterati share lines from their favourite poems

World Poetry Day: Who is your favourite poet? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express) World Poetry Day: Who is your favourite poet? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

Poems, as many would agree, are at once fiercely private and astonishingly public. They tell you that your sorrows are not unique, and neither the experience that you are going through. The whole world is sharing them with you. In order to celebrate poetic expression and the linguistic diversity, every year World Poetry Day is celebrated on March 21. The day was adopted in 1999 during UNESCO’s 30th session held in Paris. Apart from celebrating the diversity, one of the main objectives of the day is to offer endangered languages an opportunity to be heard and read within communities.

The day also seeks to reprise the age-old tradition of poetry recitals, mark a confluence between poetry and other creative fields like theatre, music and dance and also promote teaching poetry. The day is also designated to find newer ways to make poetry accessible and not make it seem outdated.

On this day, people have taken to social media to share their favourite lines. From Robert Frost to Sara Kay, people on the Internet are quoting their favourite poets. While one quoted Frost’s famous poem The Road Not Taken and wrote, “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I took the one less traveled by/ And that has made all the difference” another wrote, “There is nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shoreline, no matter how many times it’s sent away.”

Here are some of the tweets.

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference. #WorldPoetryDay #RobertFrost — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) March 21, 2018

“What can a pencil do for all of us? Amazing things. It can write transcendent poetry, uplifting music, or life-changing equations; it can sketch the future, give life to untold beauty, and communicate the full-force of our love and aspirations. “- Adam Braun#WorldPoetryDay pic.twitter.com/hJJPOfr2zY — Parentingunderway (@Brit43676588) March 20, 2018

Here’s a very St. John’s poem by Mary Dalton in anticipation of #WorldPoetryDay which is tomorrow, March 21. Also, happy first day of Spring! 🌸 pic.twitter.com/nzrN7532q1 — Maggie Burton (@mmburton) March 20, 2018

From Vera Pavlova’s collection: If There Is Something to Desire #WorldPoetryDay pic.twitter.com/s3Gdu8i0yY — Allis Hamilton (@allishamilton) March 21, 2018

#WorldPoetryDay✏

“What can a pencil do for all of us? Amazing things. It can write transcendent poetry, uplifting music, or life-changing equations; it can sketch the future, give life to untold beauty, and communicate the full-force of our love and aspirations.” pic.twitter.com/1IMrPHv9Ah — Aman Kotak (@amankotak) March 21, 2018

Today, March 21, is #WorldPoetryDay! What’s your favorite line from your favorite poem? Here’s mine, from Sarah Kay: “There is nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shoreline, no matter how many times it’s sent away.” — totep (@JosephRenusFG) March 21, 2018

The woods are lovely, dark and deep, But I have promises to keep, And miles to go before I sleep, And miles to go before I sleep.

~Robert Frost#WorldPoetryDay — வன யட்சி (@SolitaryReaper_) March 21, 2018

What is your favourite poem?

