World Health Day 2017: Twitterati spread love by sharing cartoons to heal depression

Depressed? It’s time to heal! (Source: WHO/Twitter) Depressed? It’s time to heal! (Source: WHO/Twitter)

Celebrated on April 7, World Health Day, is an initiative by the United Nations’ World Health Organisation to spread awareness. This year, the theme was Depression: Let’s Talk!

A step to help battle the disorder, WHO’s aim is to reach out to people who are suffering from the mental illness. According to them, there’s been an alarming 18 per cent increase in people dealing with the deadly mental disorder – it totals up to around 300 million people. Most people are in denial, pretending that it’s all okay when it really isn’t and it’s proving to be a real threat. The recent incident of a 24-year-old college student jumping off from the 19th floor of a hotel says it all.

To help people heal, all we need is to lend a helping hand and talk to each other. It sounds simple, then why has it turned out to be so complicated? Not just WHO, Twitter users too took a step to address depression and spread the word with cartoons. Check out a few of them here.

It’s #WorldHealthDay! The theme is Depression, let’s talk. Some convos are scary, talking about mental health isn’t. Thanks @TimetoChange pic.twitter.com/lJ6QMsKsmA — Mental Health Fdn (@mentalhealthnz) April 6, 2017

Today is World Health Day and this year we’re focusing on depression.It’s time we put primacy in mental health too! #MHActNow #LetsTalk ctto pic.twitter.com/cclBtDp7u0 — RJ Naguit #MHActNow (@rjnaguitskona) April 7, 2017

Together we can. If you have any questions on #depression tweet in using #LetsTalk because you matter. #worldhealthdaypic.twitter.com/Dkb4uGj3c3 — Dr. Gia Sison (@giasison) April 6, 2017

We can only get rid of depression if we join hands to uproot the mental illness.

