Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
World Environment Day 2018: Twitterati spread the message of Beat Plastic Pollution

This year on World Environment Day, the theme of the celebrations is Beat Plastic Pollution, highlighting how it is the need of the hour to ensure plastic is not used anymore, given how fatal it is.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 5, 2018 11:49:22 am
world environment day, world environment day 2018, world environment day 2018 tweets, world environment day twitter, world environment day Twitter buzz, Indian express, Indian express news World Environment Day 2018: People across the world have come together, even transcending borders, to spread awareness about ways of living that are environment-friendly. (Source: PTI)

In an effort towards ensuring a secure and sustainable present and future, the United Nations has been commemorating June 5 as World Environment Day starting 1974. People across the world, ever since then, have come together, even transcending borders, to spread awareness about ways of living that are environment-friendly. This year, the theme of the celebrations is Beat Plastic Pollution, highlighting how it is the need of the hour to ensure plastic is not used anymore. Not just is plastic non-biodegradable, it also proves fatal for the animals and birds on the planet. That a whale in Thailand reportedly died recently after swallowing 80 plastic bags is just the tip of the iceberg that we all can probably fathom. A quick look through the Internet showed how many have their hearts in the right place. While mobilising their friends, family members, colleagues, etc., to ensure plastic is not used, many also shared pictures of their efforts towards making the earth a better place to live in.

Here are some of the #WorldEnvironmentDay messages doing the rounds of the micro-blogging site.

What’s your pledge on this World Environment Day? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

