Sunday, June 03, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
World Environment Day, 2018: Here’s all the buzz from social media regarding the day

By: Trends Desk | Updated: June 3, 2018 3:34:42 pm
World Environment Day, 2018: India is the global host this year and the theme is Beat Plastic Pollution.

Environment might be one of the the most important treasures we have, but human beings do end up treating it recklessly. In order to raise awareness about protecting it, every year June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day. The day has been designated by the United Nations (UN). The day also enables one to be more responsible in the way they conduct themselves and treat the environment. India is the global host this year and the theme is Beat Plastic Pollution. It started in 1974 and since then the day has provided with a global platform for like-minded people to reach out to each other.

Ahead of the day, we bring to you all that is buzzing on social media surrounding the day.

Live Blog

15:34 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
World Environment Day, 2018: Find out alternatives to plastic

There are several alternatives to using plastic and the sooner we use them, the better.

15:32 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
World Environment Day, 2018: Beat plastic by using refillable water bottles

The dangerous consequences of using plastic need no retelling. One can avoid it by using refillable water bottles.

15:29 (IST) 03 Jun 2018
World Environment Day, 2018: This year the theme is Beat Plastic Pollution

Following the theme, Nairobi is gearing up to #BeatPlasticPollution.

