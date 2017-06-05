Google goes green to celebrate World Environment Day 2017 with a doodle

Google joined the celebrations with an illustration that shows the letters Google going green, with two leaves growing out of the ‘l’ in Google. Google joined the celebrations with an illustration that shows the letters Google going green, with two leaves growing out of the ‘l’ in Google.

Google is often known to mark special occasions and remembrances with doodle illustrations. This time, on June 5, the search giant has come up with a simple yet sophisticated doodle directed towards spreading a poignant message — that of working towards saving the environment. June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day across the world. Google joined the celebrations with an illustration that shows the alphabets in Google going green, with two leaves growing out of the ‘l’. The idea is to spread the message that with each passing day, it is becoming more and more important to work towards protecting the earth and live sustainable lives, so that the future is ‘less frightening’.

World Environment Day is the United Nations’ principle agenda to mobilise people across the world to work towards protecting the environment. It began to be commemorated in the year 1974, with the primary concerns then being marine pollution, global warming and emphasis on wildlife crime and sustainable consumption of resources.

This year, the United Nations Environment Programme Twitter account has been tweeting with the hashtag #WithNature to increase awareness and help people rekindle their love and nurture towards nature. The social media initiative is prompting people to go out and click a picture of their ‘treasured spot in nature’ with the hashtag #WithNature. Among the countries celebrating the important day, Brazil reportedly kicked off the celebrations with a half-marathon at the Iguaçu National Park.

