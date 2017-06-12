World Day Against Child Labour 2017: Twitterati extend support and pledge participation to stop child labour

Every child is entitled to a childhood, and the World Day Against Child Labour seeks to remind people of this. (Source: File Photo) Every child is entitled to a childhood, and the World Day Against Child Labour seeks to remind people of this. (Source: File Photo)

There are several issues plaguing the world right now. There is the obvious problem of climate change and global warming, but closer back home there are also issues that demand equal, if not more, attention, one of them being child labour. In spite of our best efforts, millions of children, every year, are robbed of the childhood they are entitled to, and instead are compelled to work under harsh and dangerous conditions. In a bid to protest against this and raise awareness, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) launched the World Day Against Child Labour in 2002.

The objective of this day is to focus on the extent of child labour and also take initiatives to eradicate it. Every year on June 12, governments, workers, organisations and people from different walks of life come together to highlight the plight of child labour and work together in developing ideas to create awareness regarding it. The 2017 World Day Against Child Labour focuses on the impact of conflicts and disasters on child labour.

Several people, on this day, have taken to social media to not only bring the problem to the fore, but also urge others to put a stop to it. It certainly cannot be achieved overnight, and would require continuous and sustained efforts from everybody. It is precisely this that people on social media are urging others to do, while pledging their own participation toward the cause.

Here are some examples.

Mumbai Police shows the way.

These photos disturb me. I am sure they disturb you too. The only way we can change the picture, is together #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour pic.twitter.com/fN7RsX1mls — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) June 12, 2017

Suresh Prabhu, the current Railway Minister of India also tweeted on the issue.

On #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour let us pledge to stop the menace of child labour and work for bright future of our little ones — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) June 12, 2017

Indeed, child labour is equivalent to child abuse.

There is no reason, there is no excuse, child labor is child abuse. STOP #ChildLabour#WorldDayAgainstChildLabour pic.twitter.com/HTE0dYhY1O — श्वेता #GiveUpAMeal (@swetasinghsinha) June 12, 2017

Yes, all children deserve a better future, and are entitled to it. Sadly it is not always the case.

Your so called ‘Chotu’ deserves a better future. Do me a favor, abolish child labor. Will you pledge? #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour pic.twitter.com/51sOWccvUu — Madhur Verma (@DCP_DelhiPolice) June 12, 2017

Very succinctly put.

Childhood means simplicity. Look at the world with a child’s eye, it is very beautiful #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour pic.twitter.com/UZNun7N5KQ — Vega Helmets India (@Vega_Helmets) June 12, 2017

We hope more people gets this.

Children are the backbone of a nation. So not meant to do laboring. It’s heinous.

Stop it👇😬👇#WorldDayAgainstChildLabour pic.twitter.com/xBD1nIVLCq — Anit Ghosh🇮🇳 (@Indianit07) June 12, 2017

Let’s unite in saving tomorrow’s future. Take a pledge against Child labour #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour — Kaagaz (@kaagaz_) June 12, 2017

This is a sad reality we cannot evade from.

Let’s not deprive any child of its childhood, they too deserve their golden moments. #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour http://t.co/I4m8AKTYaN — Mushinada Leelakaran (@Mushinada) June 12, 2017

This tweet is right on point.

#WorldDayAgainstChildLabour

Let us pledge to do what little we can to ‘Let the bud of life bloom’. It is our sacred duty & their basic right — Rupin Takkar (@rupin_takkar) June 12, 2017

They hv a Right to study We r feeling proud 4 this day which gonna expeditiously reduce CHILD LABOUR@k_satyarthi #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour — Ishan Raghav (@IshanRaghav1) June 12, 2017

In conflicts and disasters, protect children from child labour #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour — Dr. Wanjiru Njugi (@njugizee) June 12, 2017

