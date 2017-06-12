Latest News

World Day Against Child Labour 2017: Twitterati extend support and pledge participation to stop child labour

Millions of children, every year, are robbed of the childhood they are entitled to, and are compelled to work under harsh and dangerous conditions. In a bid to protest against this and raise awareness, ILO launched the World Day Against Child Labour in 2002.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 12, 2017 1:11 pm
world day against child labour, child labour, child abuse, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Every child is entitled to a childhood, and the World Day Against Child Labour seeks to remind people of this. (Source: File Photo)

Top News

There are several issues plaguing the world right now. There is the obvious problem of climate change and global warming, but closer back home there are also issues that demand equal, if not more, attention, one of them being child labour. In spite of our best efforts, millions of children, every year, are robbed of the childhood they are entitled to, and instead are compelled to work under harsh and dangerous conditions. In a bid to protest against this and raise awareness, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) launched the World Day Against Child Labour in 2002.

The objective of this day is to focus on the extent of child labour and also take initiatives to eradicate it. Every year on June 12, governments, workers, organisations and people from different walks of life come together to highlight the plight of child labour and work together in developing ideas to create awareness regarding it. The 2017 World Day Against Child Labour focuses on the impact of conflicts and disasters on child labour.

Several people, on this day, have taken to social media to not only bring the problem to the fore, but also urge others to put a stop to it. It certainly cannot be achieved overnight, and would require continuous and sustained efforts from everybody. It is precisely this that people on social media are urging others to do, while pledging their own participation toward the cause.

Here are some examples.
Mumbai Police shows the way.

Suresh Prabhu, the current Railway Minister of India also tweeted on the issue.

Indeed, child labour is equivalent to child abuse.

Yes, all children deserve a better future, and are entitled to it. Sadly it is not always the case.

Very succinctly put.

We hope more people gets this.

This is a sad reality we cannot evade from.

This tweet is right on point.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Top News

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 12: Latest News