World Chess Championship’s new ‘pawnographic’ logo has Twitterati all worked up

The new logo by World Chess Federation of two chequered bodies intertwined around a chess board has left almost everyone bewildered. Twitterati wasted no time to give a detailed analysis of the latest insignia.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 22, 2017 7:50 pm
chess logo, World Chess Championship The new World Chess Championship logo has created quite a buzz. (Source: Twitter)
Chess is considered as the game for intelligent minds and is more of a mental battle than a physical one, but the new logo by World Chess Federation of two chequered bodies intertwined around a chess board has not only left Grandmasters like Viswanathan Anand and Susan Polgar disappointed, but almost everyone bewildered.

Viswanathan Anand, in an interview with ESPN said, “As a chess player, I wish the board was 8×8 and the pawn not on the back rank. In the end, people watch chess for the games. I’m hoping this doesn’t end up pushing us into late night TV.”

Meanwhile, Grandmaster Susan Polgar too expressed dissatisfaction, “More than 50% of the world chess playing population are kids. They are also the biggest purchasing block by a HUGE margin, many times more than adults. Do you think that logo can be marketable in schools?

Netizens termed the logo as ‘pawnographic’ and took no time to give a detailed analysis of the latest insignia.

Moscow-based studio Shuka Design, the brains behind the logo, issued a statement saying, “The key visual for the 2018 World Chess Championship is controversial and trendy, just like the host city. As organizers of the match, we’ve been busy for over a year working with artists and designers to develop a perfect key visual, the image that will be associated with the 2018 match and which will find its way onto mugs, posters, outdoor displays, venue design, media, broadcasting graphics and more.”

