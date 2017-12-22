World Chess Championship’s new ‘pawnographic’ logo has Twitterati all worked up

The new World Chess Championship logo has created quite a buzz. (Source: Twitter) The new World Chess Championship logo has created quite a buzz. (Source: Twitter)

Chess is considered as the game for intelligent minds and is more of a mental battle than a physical one, but the new logo by World Chess Federation of two chequered bodies intertwined around a chess board has not only left Grandmasters like Viswanathan Anand and Susan Polgar disappointed, but almost everyone bewildered.

Viswanathan Anand, in an interview with ESPN said, “As a chess player, I wish the board was 8×8 and the pawn not on the back rank. In the end, people watch chess for the games. I’m hoping this doesn’t end up pushing us into late night TV.”

Meanwhile, Grandmaster Susan Polgar too expressed dissatisfaction, “More than 50% of the world chess playing population are kids. They are also the biggest purchasing block by a HUGE margin, many times more than adults. Do you think that logo can be marketable in schools?

I strongly urge @theworldchess @FIDE_chess to scrap these logos and come up with something else which is classy, attractive, clever, marketable and most importantly something the entire global chess community can be proud of! @EuropeEchecs @chessdom @chesscom @chess24com pic.twitter.com/UESY7RuEKp — Susan Polgar (@SusanPolgar) December 20, 2017

The problem with @theworldchess is that they put a lot of effort and time in graphic design & premium products, while their most recent chess tournaments have been very poorly organized. AGON doesn’t serve the chess world. http://t.co/5X0grJwtFi — Lennart Ootes (@LennartOotes) December 21, 2017

Official logos released for the 2018 World Chess Championships. No, this is not a joke. #ChessIsSexy #YouHadOneJob http://t.co/OuOaCdMqhF pic.twitter.com/vTXH5Oc2Jd — David Smerdon (@dsmerdon) December 19, 2017

Netizens termed the logo as ‘pawnographic’ and took no time to give a detailed analysis of the latest insignia.

If they would’ve showed me this brochure in high school, I would’ve fought a bear to join chess club. http://t.co/6MmLY8CCoP — Steven Spohn (@stevenspohn) December 19, 2017

that pose is not in the kama sutra ….YET !!! — Freddie Sunshine (@ningpo69) December 20, 2017

Got people talking about CHESS! Mission accomplished — Oklahomie (@DougsgotMOXY) December 19, 2017

Who knew that you could get an STD from playing chess?!?! — Trey Truitt (@rctruitt) December 19, 2017

It’s just a chess match, right? I don’t want to see anything but just a chess match…. — Chris Turnbow (@cturnbow) December 19, 2017

Now *that’s* how to play chess — Amanda Berlin (@InfoSystir) December 20, 2017

Somebody should clarify to Agon, in chess ‘mate’ has a different meaning. — Arnel Domingo (@kfournelscan) December 19, 2017

It may not be intentional, but that is most certainly a joke. — John Porter (@el_maletero) December 19, 2017

Have you checked the rules? This is also how the players are required to to sit?! — BillyPilgrim (@mintSeaborgium) December 19, 2017

Tantric Chess? Kinda intriguing idea actually… :) — Jeff Novak (@JeffNovak6) December 19, 2017

This is just horrible, but the real problem is they are proud of it 😅🤦🏻‍♂️ — Mohamed Al-Medaihki (@almodiahki) December 19, 2017

Horrific. Reminiscent of London Olympics 2012 logo. So at least Londoners are used to it by now. pic.twitter.com/isrZ9VCaSH — Chess Club Live (@ChessClubLive) December 19, 2017

Free publicity! I bet they have another logo ready. — Elmar Veerman 🌍 (@elmarveerman) December 20, 2017

i was in chess club and this is just good form — tiger yogurt (@a_neologism) December 21, 2017

The chess players are scissoring. pic.twitter.com/tAn7Wyrm7V — Qew (@Qewcumber) December 20, 2017

Speaks to being book smart but no common sense — Cabo (@xx_Dreamer_xxx) December 20, 2017

Moscow-based studio Shuka Design, the brains behind the logo, issued a statement saying, “The key visual for the 2018 World Chess Championship is controversial and trendy, just like the host city. As organizers of the match, we’ve been busy for over a year working with artists and designers to develop a perfect key visual, the image that will be associated with the 2018 match and which will find its way onto mugs, posters, outdoor displays, venue design, media, broadcasting graphics and more.”

