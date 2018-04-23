World Book Day: Twitterati celebrate by sharing pics of bookshelves, quotes by favourite authors

This year on World Book Day, many took to Twitter, to share pictures of their bookshelves and their favourite quotes by authors they cherish the most. (Source: Twitter) This year on World Book Day, many took to Twitter, to share pictures of their bookshelves and their favourite quotes by authors they cherish the most. (Source: Twitter)

William Shakespeare, the English playwright, poet and author, known for gifting the world some of the best plays and classics, died on April 23, 1616. While the rumours that he was also born on this day in 1564 makes the date even more interesting, today also happens to be celebrated across the world as World Book Day. Also known as World Book And Copyright Day, it is being organised by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 1995. Interestingly, one of the connections made between books and this date is that Valencian writer Vicente Clavel Andrés wanted to honour author Miguel de Cervantes, who died on April 23. This, in addition to the date’s significance as Shakespeare’s death anniversary. Many took to social networking sites, prominently Twitter, to share pictures of their bookshelves and their favourite quotes by authors they cherish the most.

ALSO READ | William Shakespeare and 14 other famous personalities who died on their birthday

Check out some of them here.

Today is the #WorldBookDay. It is a yearly event organised and celebrated by UNESCO since 1995 to promote reading, publishing & copyright!

Incidentally, today is also the birth (1564) and the death (1616) anniversary of William Shakespeare! — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 23, 2018

Today we’re celebrating #WorldBookDay by sharing #booksthatchangedyourworld. Stay tuned to see which titles our followers have suggested! pic.twitter.com/baKgU3Msqu — State Library Vic (@Library_Vic) April 22, 2018

“One of the most clear and comprehensive summaries of perennial philosophy ever revealed,hence its enduring value is subject not only to India but to all of humanity.”

Aldous Huxley on Bhagavad Gita,known to be the essence of all upnishads.#WorldBookDay #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/0agCIHQjBq — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) April 23, 2018

“There is no friend as loyal as a book.” -Ernest Hemingway

On this #WorldBookDay,let’s celebrate reading & understand the power of the same. Picture: Abhishek Verma pic.twitter.com/wbFaFNP0E7 — ALL INDIA RADIO (@AkashvaniAIR) April 23, 2018

Repost. Thirukkural – 783. A good friend is like a good book. May you be blessed with both. #WorldBookDay pic.twitter.com/NZmOAdCpBY — OldTamilPoetry (@OldTamilPoetry) April 23, 2018

A room without Books is like a man without Soul. Bengalis love to read books.

Being a Bengali I always express my love for Rabindranath’s stories, Ruskin Bond’s stories, RK Narayan’s Malgudi Days & Novels by Sarat Chandra Chatterjee. Happy #WorldBookDay to all#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/6IkZhR90hD — Anit Ghosh (@Indianit07) April 23, 2018

Just one more chapter is what you need today and everyday. Happy #WorldBookDay. pic.twitter.com/H5FqjMzWZy — Ashwin Sanghi (@ashwinsanghi) April 23, 2018

“I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library.”

― Jorge Luis Borges#Sufinama#WorldBookDay pic.twitter.com/cFN6jziETJ — Sufinama (@Soofinama) April 23, 2018

Happy #WorldBookDay everyone. Time to celebrate the wonderful world of #literature, and the fantastic authors & illustrators of the world. Thank you for sharing your stories, adventures and characters with the world. And Inspiring the world to enjoy reading. #BookLife ❤️📚 pic.twitter.com/NHflKAjL8A — Rhodora Spring (@itsArtistCool) April 23,

So what are you reading, this World Book Day? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd