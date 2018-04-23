World Book Day: Twitterati celebrate by sharing pics of bookshelves, quotes by favourite authors

Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

World Book Day, also known as World Book And Copyright Day, is being organised by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 1995. This day also marks the death anniversary of William Shakespeare.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 23, 2018 12:04:02 pm
world book day, world book day celebrations, when is world book day, world book day tweets, world book day Twitter, world book day pics, world book day photos, Indian express, Indian express news This year on World Book Day, many took to Twitter, to share pictures of their bookshelves and their favourite quotes by authors they cherish the most. (Source: Twitter)

William Shakespeare, the English playwright, poet and author, known for gifting the world some of the best plays and classics, died on April 23, 1616. While the rumours that he was also born on this day in 1564 makes the date even more interesting, today also happens to be celebrated across the world as World Book Day. Also known as World Book And Copyright Day, it is being organised by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 1995. Interestingly, one of the connections made between books and this date is that Valencian writer Vicente Clavel Andrés wanted to honour author Miguel de Cervantes, who died on April 23. This, in addition to the date’s significance as Shakespeare’s death anniversary. Many took to social networking sites, prominently Twitter, to share pictures of their bookshelves and their favourite quotes by authors they cherish the most.

William Shakespeare and 14 other famous personalities who died on their birthday

Check out some of them here.

So what are you reading, this World Book Day? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

