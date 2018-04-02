Twitterati advocate sensitivity on World Autism Awareness Day

World Autism Awareness Day, 2018: This year, the observance of the day at United Nations headquarters New York will focus on the need to empower girls and women with autism. World Autism Awareness Day, 2018: This year, the observance of the day at United Nations headquarters New York will focus on the need to empower girls and women with autism.

Autism, a lifelong neurological condition, refers to a set of conditions characterised by problems in adapting social skills. It also manifests in speech and non-verbal communication and repetitive behaviours. Contrary to what many might feel, there is not one type of autism, but in varying degrees and types, depending on the various genetic and environmental combinations. And the term “spectrum” refers to the many and varied challenges and strengths possessed by each person with autism. In order to raise awareness regarding this condition, World April Autism Awareness Day is observed on April 2 every year.

The objective of the United Nations General Assembly behind declaring the day as World Autism Awareness Day was to shed light on the urgent need to improve the quality of life of those with autism.

World Autism Awareness Day 2018: Understanding the needs of autistic kids, and their parents

While there is a certain amount of stigma associated with the condition, girls and women who are differently abled are, more often not, subjected more discrimination than their male counterparts. This year, the observance of the day at United Nations headquarters in New York will focus on the need to empower girls and women with autism. It also intends to involve them along with their representative organisations in various decision and policy making to address these challenges.

On this day, people on social media are raising their voices to advocate sensitivity regarding the condition. While one wrote, “On the occasion of #WorldAutismAwarenessDay, make way for better awareness of the condition of autism, as only awareness can open doors of better understanding and acceptance,” another wrote, “Autism is not a disability, it’s a different ability.”

Here are some of the tweets.

On the occasion of #WorldAutismAwarenessDay, make way for better awareness of the condition of autism, as only awareness can open doors of better understanding and acceptance! pic.twitter.com/wuecBOPu08 — Kiran Choudhry (@officekiran) April 2, 2018

My Appeal :

Please don’t treat Autistic Child / Persons as “MAD”.

They are not mad but SPECIAL🙏 #WorldAutismAwarenessDay — Sanjeev Sinha (@SanjeevSinha_) April 2, 2018

Myth: Autism is not common yet in India Reality: Highly prevalent and rising#WorldAutismAwarenessDay — Bengaluru/Nimisha (@WeAreBangalore) April 2, 2018

Do Not fear people with Autism, embrace them.

Do Not spite people with Autism, unite them.

Do Not deny people with Autism, accept them; for then their abilities will shine – Paul Isaacs#WorldAutismAwarenessDay pic.twitter.com/h1QacHOLz5 — Navil Shah (@navilsn) April 2, 2018

How are you raising awareness regarding autism? Tell us in the comments below.

