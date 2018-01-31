‘LOL: lots of lasagna’ and more… WHAT and HOW kids are tweeting these days, decoded

Parents, more often not, are clueless about the Internet lingo their children use. From LOL to ROFL, social media is replete with such acronyms and if you too are curious about what folks these days talk about then you need not worry. People on social media are sharing a handy guide of the acronyms, with their explanations. Accompanying the list is the question: “Is your child texting about…”, with the explanations in that context.
While @jillianallyce wrote, “Is your child texting about @olivegarden? Here’s a quick guide to find out: OG: Olive Garden/ LMAO: love me an olive/ LOL: lots of lasagna/ ROFL: ravioli or flavorful linguine/ BRB: breadsticks rock, bro/ WTF: where’s the fettuccine/ STFU: some tiramisu for us” another tweeted, Is your child texting about orange juice? Let’s find out: LMAO: love me an orange/ OML: orange, my liquid/ WTF: where’s the fruit/ ROFL: real orange fluid lover/ OG: orange guice.”
Got the drift on how this goes right? Well then, read on and expand your leetspeak.
Is your child texting about orange juice? Let’s find out:
LMAO: love me an orange
OML: orange, my liquid
WTF: where’s the fruit?
ROFL: real orange fluid lover
OG: orange guice
— Sarita (@therealmlgballr) January 24, 2018
Is your child texting about @olivegarden? Here’s a quick guide to find out:
OG: Olive Garden
LMAO: love me an olive
LOL: lots of lasagna
ROFL: ravioli or flavorful linguine
BRB: breadsticks rock, bro
WTF: where’s the fettuccine
STFU: some tiramisu for us
— jillian dradzynski (@jillianallyce) January 22, 2018
Welp now I am 🤷♀️🤷♀️ pic.twitter.com/EP78Rh1GlA
— annalyce ❄ (@annalyceie) January 25, 2018
Is your child texting about 1980s metal?
OMFG: Only Motley Crüe Feels Good
GTFO: Getting a Tight Fitting Outfit
IMHO: Iron Maiden’s Hallowed Oeuvre
LMAO: Listening to Mötorhead Often
SMDH: Serious Megadeth Discography Hangs
WTF: Wanna Talk about Faith No More?
— Philly Byrne (@PhilipNByrne) January 30, 2018
Is your child texting about Martin Luther?
WTF: Worms time, friends
FYI: Fuck your Indulgences
LOL: Luther or Leo?
GTFO: Going To Fight Orthodoxy
ROTFL: Really Offensive Towards Fathers & Laity
JFC: Just fully constipated
LMAO: Luther’s Marrying? the Absolute Oddball
— Dawn Foster (@DawnHFoster) January 30, 2018
Is YOUR child texting about meaningless noises? Break the code:
BRB – Baaaaa Raaa Baaa
LOL – Laaaaaa Oooh Laaaah
LMAO – Laaaaaa Maaa Aaa Oooh
IRL – Ih Raaa Looooh
WTF – Wooo Traaa Fluuuh
BTW – Braaah Teeeeh Waaa
IMO – Ih Muh Orrrrrrrrrrgh
— Jam Norman (@JammyNorman) January 28, 2018
Have your own version? Tell us in the comments below or tweet out and tag @ietrending.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App