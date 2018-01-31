Latest News

‘LOL: lots of lasagna’ and more… WHAT and HOW kids are tweeting these days, decoded

People on social media are sharing a handy guide of the acronyms that kids these days use on social media. Accompanying the list is the question: "Is your child texting about...", with the explanations in that context. The results are hilarious.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Published: January 31, 2018 9:53 pm
twitter short forms, what is your child tweeting about, kids tweeting, tweet acronyms, indian express, indian express news What is your child tweeting about? (Source: Thinkstock Images)
Related News

Parents, more often not, are clueless about the Internet lingo their children use. From LOL to ROFL, social media is replete with such acronyms and if you too are curious about what folks these days talk about then you need not worry. People on social media are sharing a handy guide of the acronyms, with their explanations. Accompanying the list is the question: “Is your child texting about…”, with the explanations in that context.

While @jillianallyce wrote, “Is your child texting about @olivegarden? Here’s a quick guide to find out: OG: Olive Garden/ LMAO: love me an olive/ LOL: lots of lasagna/ ROFL: ravioli or flavorful linguine/ BRB: breadsticks rock, bro/ WTF: where’s the fettuccine/ STFU: some tiramisu for us” another tweeted, Is your child texting about orange juice? Let’s find out: LMAO: love me an orange/ OML: orange, my liquid/ WTF: where’s the fruit/ ROFL: real orange fluid lover/ OG: orange guice.”

Got the drift on how this goes right? Well then, read on and expand your leetspeak.

Have your own version? Tell us in the comments below or tweet out and tag @ietrending.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 31: Latest News