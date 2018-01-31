‘LOL: lots of lasagna’ and more… WHAT and HOW kids are tweeting these days, decoded

What is your child tweeting about? (Source: Thinkstock Images) What is your child tweeting about? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Parents, more often not, are clueless about the Internet lingo their children use. From LOL to ROFL, social media is replete with such acronyms and if you too are curious about what folks these days talk about then you need not worry. People on social media are sharing a handy guide of the acronyms, with their explanations. Accompanying the list is the question: “Is your child texting about…”, with the explanations in that context.

While @jillianallyce wrote, “Is your child texting about @olivegarden? Here’s a quick guide to find out: OG: Olive Garden/ LMAO: love me an olive/ LOL: lots of lasagna/ ROFL: ravioli or flavorful linguine/ BRB: breadsticks rock, bro/ WTF: where’s the fettuccine/ STFU: some tiramisu for us” another tweeted, Is your child texting about orange juice? Let’s find out: LMAO: love me an orange/ OML: orange, my liquid/ WTF: where’s the fruit/ ROFL: real orange fluid lover/ OG: orange guice.”

Got the drift on how this goes right? Well then, read on and expand your leetspeak.

Is your child texting about orange juice? Let’s find out:

LMAO: love me an orange

OML: orange, my liquid

WTF: where’s the fruit?

ROFL: real orange fluid lover

OG: orange guice — Sarita (@therealmlgballr) January 24, 2018

Is your child texting about @olivegarden? Here’s a quick guide to find out:

OG: Olive Garden

LMAO: love me an olive

LOL: lots of lasagna

ROFL: ravioli or flavorful linguine

BRB: breadsticks rock, bro

WTF: where’s the fettuccine

STFU: some tiramisu for us — jillian dradzynski (@jillianallyce) January 22, 2018

Welp now I am 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/EP78Rh1GlA — annalyce ❄ (@annalyceie) January 25, 2018

Is your child texting about 1980s metal? OMFG: Only Motley Crüe Feels Good GTFO: Getting a Tight Fitting Outfit IMHO: Iron Maiden’s Hallowed Oeuvre LMAO: Listening to Mötorhead Often SMDH: Serious Megadeth Discography Hangs WTF: Wanna Talk about Faith No More? — Philly Byrne (@PhilipNByrne) January 30, 2018

Is your child texting about Martin Luther?

WTF: Worms time, friends

FYI: Fuck your Indulgences

LOL: Luther or Leo?

GTFO: Going To Fight Orthodoxy

ROTFL: Really Offensive Towards Fathers & Laity

JFC: Just fully constipated

LMAO: Luther’s Marrying? the Absolute Oddball — Dawn Foster (@DawnHFoster) January 30, 2018

Is YOUR child texting about meaningless noises? Break the code: BRB – Baaaaa Raaa Baaa

LOL – Laaaaaa Oooh Laaaah

LMAO – Laaaaaa Maaa Aaa Oooh

IRL – Ih Raaa Looooh

WTF – Wooo Traaa Fluuuh

BTW – Braaah Teeeeh Waaa

IMO – Ih Muh Orrrrrrrrrrgh — Jam Norman (@JammyNorman) January 28, 2018

Have your own version? Tell us in the comments below or tweet out and tag @ietrending.

