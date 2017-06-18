Women on social media cannot get enough of this scene from Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman released in India on June 2 and took the country by storm. Departing from other superhero films that merely reaffirm gender stereotypes, Wonder Woman succeeded in reversing them. Gal Gadot was unanimously applauded and celebrated for her portrayal of the woman who did not flinch from saving a man from a drowning aeroplane or the world for that matter. The film inspired and motivated women across the world and thus it is no surprise that women are going out of their way to emulate Gadot. In one of the most memorable scenes in the film, the character of Diana, portrayed by Gadot, could be seen smuggling her sword into a German army ball in the back of her dress. It is this scene that has caught the attention of women on social media, as they are trying to imitate it in their way, and might we add are going rather overboard. The pictures are trending with the hashtag #WWgotyourback.
This is the original image.
And the memes started. Here are few examples.
We agree with this.
This is probably the best hashtag ever. #WWgotyourback pic.twitter.com/S8L78I5B7F
— Nemi (@AliceNemi) June 16, 2017
The most badass photo shoot I’ve ever been a part of. Photo by @CatieOsaurus #WWgotyourback pic.twitter.com/eLR9FsFgwn
— Tiffany Michelle 🌈 (@tiffany12894) June 14, 2017
This is what we meant when we said things are going a tad overboard.
Am I doing this meme right, Tay?!?!? #WWgotyourback pic.twitter.com/UXfXuHfdkG
— Lesley 🥞 (@hacks4pancakes) June 16, 2017
Because I can! #WWgotyourback pic.twitter.com/jS3sgoTkg0
— Kayla Burrow (@Kimakishi) June 14, 2017
We doubt though.
#WWgotyourback surprisingly comfortable! pic.twitter.com/NtKBLh9fke
— Mary Ann Moss (@Kirachan3) June 13, 2017
We don’t know what to say. Really.
When you wanna do #WWgotyourback but you’re a Harley Quinn cosplayer and this is the “most impressive” weapon you own. #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/5uJd0H0As1
— Alora Slak (@Alora_be_Slakin) June 10, 2017
Well.
Finally a challenge I can get behind! :-D #WWgotyourback pic.twitter.com/pz45oqkLYJ
— Grrrly (@GrrrlYouWant) June 10, 2017
This trend. I like it. #WWgotyourback pic.twitter.com/R8neRHx6Rp
— Claire M (@nothistoryyet) June 10, 2017
trololol i want to participate too~
allthought i do not have a fancy gown nor a real sword#WWgotyourback #tinydagger pic.twitter.com/RarhTnkFSj
— Menninkäinen🌌 (@whangdoodler) June 9, 2017
Have dress…have the God Killer from Powerloader Props. Challenge met! #WWGotYourBack@WonderWomanFilmpic.twitter.com/FCSpPJwpDk
— Brandi (@brandini0808) June 9, 2017
Few days ago it was revealed that Gal Gadot was pregnant was five months pregnant when she had to re-shoot certain parts of the film in November. Social media then had erupted with praises for her. Some had even applauded her saying she is a wonder woman in real life too. But this is just going a bit far, we think.
