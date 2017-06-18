Women on social media cannot get enough of this scene from Wonder Woman

This is going just a bit too far. (Source: Alora Slak/Twitter) This is going just a bit too far. (Source: Alora Slak/Twitter)

Wonder Woman released in India on June 2 and took the country by storm. Departing from other superhero films that merely reaffirm gender stereotypes, Wonder Woman succeeded in reversing them. Gal Gadot was unanimously applauded and celebrated for her portrayal of the woman who did not flinch from saving a man from a drowning aeroplane or the world for that matter. The film inspired and motivated women across the world and thus it is no surprise that women are going out of their way to emulate Gadot. In one of the most memorable scenes in the film, the character of Diana, portrayed by Gadot, could be seen smuggling her sword into a German army ball in the back of her dress. It is this scene that has caught the attention of women on social media, as they are trying to imitate it in their way, and might we add are going rather overboard. The pictures are trending with the hashtag #WWgotyourback.

This is the original image.

(Source: Mohd Iman/Twitter) (Source: Mohd Iman/Twitter)

And the memes started. Here are few examples.

We agree with this.

The most badass photo shoot I’ve ever been a part of. Photo by @CatieOsaurus #WWgotyourback pic.twitter.com/eLR9FsFgwn — Tiffany Michelle 🌈 (@tiffany12894) June 14, 2017

This is what we meant when we said things are going a tad overboard.

We doubt though.

We don’t know what to say. Really.

When you wanna do #WWgotyourback but you’re a Harley Quinn cosplayer and this is the “most impressive” weapon you own. #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/5uJd0H0As1 — Alora Slak (@Alora_be_Slakin) June 10, 2017

Well.

trololol i want to participate too~ allthought i do not have a fancy gown nor a real sword#WWgotyourback #tinydagger pic.twitter.com/RarhTnkFSj — Menninkäinen🌌 (@whangdoodler) June 9, 2017

Few days ago it was revealed that Gal Gadot was pregnant was five months pregnant when she had to re-shoot certain parts of the film in November. Few days ago it was revealed that Gal Gadot was pregnant was five months pregnant when she had to re-shoot certain parts of the film in November. Social media then had erupted with praises for her. Some had even applauded her saying she is a wonder woman in real life too. But this is just going a bit far, we think.

