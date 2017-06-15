This AMAZING list of how these kids reacted to Wonder Woman is a must read

The post went viral and was even shared by the movie’s director Patty Jenkins on Twitter. The post went viral and was even shared by the movie’s director Patty Jenkins on Twitter.

Gal Godot-starrer Wonder Woman is making waves at the Box Office, but that’s not only for being a superhero film with a woman as lead, but also for the interesting nuances as well. From the pleasant lack of a ‘male gaze’ that has been discussed, the realistic jiggling of Godot’s thighs as she hard-lands in a shot while saving the world to the fact that Godot was apparently five months pregnant when she had to reshoot parts of the physically demanding movie, many facets of this female-lead superhero movie has been hailed as a game-changer.

Well, if this one Tumblr post is anything to go by, Wonder Woman’s having a wonderful impact on the most unlikliest of people – kindergarten kids! This US-based teacher, who goes by the account name Hot Latino Space Rebel and is a 20-year-old person named Kassel, posted a list of changes that happened in her class after some of the kids had watched Wonder Woman, and the list isn’t only SUPER cute, but makes us realise the immense impact that such movies can have on the psyche of children.

From a boy wanting to replace his Iron Man lunch box with one of Wonder Woman, and another who said "Wonder Woman was way better than Frozen". The post went viral and was even shared by the movie's director Patty Jenkins on Twitter: "My producer just sent me this… ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE! This makes every hard day worth it. Thank you to whomever wrote it!!"

This was retweeted

Here’s the full list.

At the end of the list, she says, “Consider this your friendly reminder that if this movie completely changed the way these girls and boys thought about themselves and the world in a week, imagine what the next generation will achieve if we give them more movies like Wonder Woman.”

The post even moved the movie’s star Godot, who retweeted the list with the message, “Wow the last paragraph really gave me the chills.

So true. So powerful. Gives me a huge drive to dive in and work on the next one..”

— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 11, 2017

After the post went viral, Kassel added, “What makes the impact of Wonder Woman so amazing is that even without these children actually watching the movie, it has changed the way the play games, the way they view superheroes, the way they interact with each other.”

