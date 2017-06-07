‘Who is Wonder Woman’s boyfriend?’: This adorable mother-daughter conversation is winning hearts on the Internet

Ever tried explaining parents about comic characters? (Source: @Cinesnark/Twitter) Ever tried explaining parents about comic characters? (Source: @Cinesnark/Twitter)

Many times, our parents fail to connect with our craze and loyalty for superheroes, forget the multifaceted details and trajectories of their conquests. But, every now and then, most of us wish we could introduce our favourite comic character to our parents and explain what exactly is so fascinating about their charismatic character and stories. Thanks to superhero movies, introducing anyone to characters like Captain America or Batman has become quite easy. But once they get intrigued, it’s impossible to ignore the list of their questions that can be linked to the superhero’s past.

One such instance occurred when a woman took her mom for a movie date and the mother-daughter duo enjoyed Wonder Woman. Of course, the mother was excited and did what mothers do best — to inquire about someone’s love life, yes their favourite topic — dating! Twitter user Sarah’s mom liked the film and was glad that Wonder Woman made “friends with people at the war”, but the most important question she wanted to know was — is Captain America her boyfriend? A very motherly inquisition, isn’t it?

Sarah tried explaining to her mother that no, “her boyfriend is Steve Trevor” and Captain America is Steve Rogers, who was part of World War II, while Wonder Woman was part of World War I. But, were both played by “blonde actors named Chris”.

My mom saw Wonder Woman and I just need you to read this whole thing. pic.twitter.com/fEbs0CcvGJ — Sarah (@Cinesnark) June 5, 2017

PS: I have spent the last hour explaining that the Justice League and Avengers don’t exist in the same universe. — Sarah (@Cinesnark) June 5, 2017

What happened next became a delightful conversation for the Netizens but certainly not for her mother. She was convinced it was the same Steve, and of course, with the two Chris playing the superheroes, it’s surely a “Chrisis”, as one Twitter user ruled.

I feel like there’s a lot of fanfic out there that would make your mom happy re JL/Avengers teaming up. Love those email exchanges! — Jennie Basset (@Jennie_Basset) June 5, 2017

To be fair, the preponderance of actors named Chris playing superheroes is a real problem. You could say = it’s a chrisis. — Paul Potiki 🎨 (@GuanoLad) June 6, 2017

Regrettably I read it and had the movie’s big twist (that Wonder Woman breaks up with Captain America) spoiled for me — Ben Pobjie (@benpobjie) June 5, 2017

Your mom is my kind of super hero movie goer. I really don’t know or care what happens off screen. If they make a good film, I’ll watch. — Forrest Ranger (@2xfo) June 6, 2017

I’m sure already commented… but she is not wrong. Steve Trevor is canon and IS confusing. But that exchange is wonderful. — BeTheVillage Kashian (@jackiekashian) June 6, 2017

I am onboard with WW dating Cap. — Melanie/M J Scott (@melscott) June 5, 2017

I want to hug your mom so bad! (also, tell her WW can’t date cap, Bucky’ll get jealous ;) ) — Rachael Worthington (@nothe) June 6, 2017

Not sure if your Mom would appreciate this… (but I think it’s funny) pic.twitter.com/pNIPeTzQg5 — Nathan Rodger (@nathanrodger) June 6, 2017

I am your mom. Like I leaned over to my wife in the middle of WW and said “I bet Steve is Captain America”. I love your mom. — Chris Bourg (@mchris4duke) June 6, 2017

“Can you explain Wonder Woman” is such a mom subject line. 😆 — Geonn Cannon (@GeonnCannon) June 6, 2017

Mom is a rockstar and not interested in your version of events. Wonder Woman is dating Captain America, that’s it and that’s all 😂 — J. Rock (@FocusedJ) June 6, 2017

Your mom may be adorably wrong about Captain America, but she is spot-on about Batman. — Jeanette Taibi (@Jtaibi62) June 6, 2017

Wait, do we all have the same mom? — Chaddington (@Invisichad) June 6, 2017

The mother-daughter conversation is winning hearts on the micro-blogging site and people have become huge fans of Sarah’s mom. Adorable, isn’t it?

Did you ever have a similar experience with your parents? Share it in the comments below.

