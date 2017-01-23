Women’s March: 15 of the wittiest protest posters and placards we’ve seen

When an entire gender protested against Donald Trump. When an entire gender protested against Donald Trump.

Thousands and thousands of people across the world — including Antarctica — gathered at prominent public spaces in protest of US President Donald Trump and his ideologies on January 21. In fact, this could possibly be one of the most unified stand against a person/cause across the world. As Saturday Night Live’s first South Asian host Aziz Ansari said in his scathing monologue against Trump, “Yesterday Trump was inaugurated, today an entire gender protested against him”.

ALSO READ | Twitterati compares crowd turnouts at Women’s March vs Trump’s inauguration

Such was the turnout of the Women’s March in Washington, DC that it trumped the President’s inauguration ceremony by leaps and bounds, if photographic evidence is anything to go by — irrespective of what US press secretary Sean Spicer has to say.

READ | Women’s March on NYC: Most inspiring, powerful, soul-stirring signs

Those marching included celebrities such as Madonna and Ashley Judd who gave soul-stirring speeches, charging up the atmosphere, while others walked in solidarity against a towering list of causes — feminism, healthcare, climate change, diversity and LGBTQ rights, to just name a few.

ALSO READ | Trump’s press secretary said a ‘yuge’ crowd attended inauguration; Tweeple give it back with #SpicerFacts

The women, men, children and even toddlers walked holding placards and signs that ranged from being angry and sarcastic to hopeful or just plain dejected. But the ones that stood out were those that exercised a good amount of scathing, sarcastic humour. Take, for instance, one that said “IKEA has a better Cabinet” and “We shall Over-Comb” to preferring Cersei over Trump or calling everyone’s attention to the fact that Harry Potter would probably have never made it past the first book had Hermione not been there.

Check out 15 of our favourite witty signs.

Maria Humphrey of Columbus, Ohio on her way to the #WomensMarch in DC pic.twitter.com/zOnUGn0OkE — c carpenter (@cbcarpenter) January 21, 2017

Also enjoying the perfect encapsulation of everything in this: pic.twitter.com/c0TdD7tUZ1 — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) January 21, 2017

I LOVE THIS SO MUCH 😭😭 #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/eVI669saaj — Common White Girl (@girlposts) January 21, 2017

I believe the children are our future. #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/piQnOpx1Wh — Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) January 21, 2017

Because everyone must have freedom of speech, irrespective of age!

This baby was at the #WomensMarch holding up a sign with J. Cole lyrics on it. This is crazy pic.twitter.com/dTmp9SgjEC — Jay Dior (@JayKenMinaj) January 22, 2017

And finally:

This actually made me cry 😭

We who believe in #Freedom cannon rest. #WomensMarch, we won’t give up and we won’t give in. pic.twitter.com/A8EINHtUYC — Nancy D’Santos 🌈 (@Nancy_DSantos) January 21, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd